If Greg Schiano can build a recruiting wall around New Jersey, he can change a lot about college football, not just at Rutgers but at Penn State and in the Big Ten Conference.
It’s a big job, but Schiano is busily chiseling away at it.
He was introduced as Rutgers’ new head football coach Dec. 4.
At the press conference, he said he had learned something from Ohio State coach Urban Meyer in three years as an assistant with the Buckeyes:
“I thought that I was the hardest working coach in recruiting. I learned that I wasn’t.’’
A few hours later, he was in the Manheim home of quarterback recruit Evan Simon, in the same suit he wore for the cameras.
This even though Simon was utterly on board with Rutgers from when he verbally committed in May of last year, long before Schiano was even hired.
Simon has also been on board with enrolling early, which meant he graduated from Manheim Central two Fridays ago, and was taking college classes the following week.
By enrolling early, Simon gets a jumpstart on football and academics. He’ll be part of spring practice in a couple months.
“It was hard, probably more on him than (his parents),’’ Chris Simon, Evan’s father, said last week.
“But, he was ready. The thing is, especially for a quarterback, getting that extra semester is pretty important.”
Simon faces enough competition at quarterback in 2020 that a redshirt seems a strong possibility.
Artur Sitkowski, a quarterback who was probably Rutgers’ top recent pre-Schiano recruit, started for the Knights as a true freshman in 2018.
He lost the job by the middle of last season. It was assumed he was on the way out after he chose to sit out the second half of 2019 and entered the transfer portal, but he announced after Schiano’s hiring that he’s staying.
That makes three QBs - Sitkowski, Johnny Langan and Cole Snyder - on the current roster who have college experience. NJ.com has reported that Schiano is combing the transfer portal for another.
Schiano has been combing everything and everywhere. His 2020 recruiting class includes 23 players, 13 of whom enrolled early.
Those 13 include:
*Safety Brendan White, a graduate transfer from Ohio State who was the defensive MVP of the Buckeyes’ win over Washington in the 2019 Rose Bowl.
*Wide receiver Aron Cruickshank, a transfer from Wisconsin who returned a kickoff for a touchdown in the 2020 Rose Bowl.
*Defensive lineman Ireland Burke, a transfer from Boston College, which fired coach Steve Addazio last month. Burke played in four games for the Eagles as a true freshman in 2019.
*Defensive lineman Malik Barrow, a former 4-star recruit who has been at Ohio State and UCF and has at least one year of eligibility (and possibly a second due to injury hardship).
*Athlete Peyton Powell, a transfer from Baylor who flipped from Utah to Rutgers after Schiano was hired.
*Linebacker Tyreem Powell, who flipped from Virginia Tech after Schiano was hired.
*Defensive back Max Melton, the brother of a current Rutgers player and son of two former Scarlet Knight athletes, who flipped from Purdue after Schiano was hired.
*Wide receiver Robert Longerbeam, who flipped from Temple after Schiano hired assistant coach Fran Brown away from Temple.
Burke, Cruickshank and Peyton Powell will have to sit out the 2020 season unless they receive an NCAA waiver. The rest of the above are eligible to play right away.
Rutgers has a long, long history of mediocrity or worse, with the exception of Schiano’s previous tenure, which included six bowl games in seven years from 2005-11.
It’ll be harder to match that now, in the Big Ten.
But Evan Simon, at least, in undaunted. “Give us a couple years,’’ he said in November. “We’ll get there.’’