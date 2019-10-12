From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Section 3, holy cow. When Friday’s games kicked off, Donegal, Lancaster Catholic and Lebanon were in a three-way tie for first place in the section chase. When everyone went to bed late Friday, the Crusaders — compliments of a 63-0 win at Northern Lebanon — were alone in first place. Catholic got there when Ephrata held off Lebanon 24-22, and Annville-Cleona KO’d Donegal 45-35. Craziness. Big game in Week 9: Donegal at Lancaster Catholic, as the Indians try and force another tie. Lebanon already split with the Indians and the Crusaders. So Catholic is in the driver’s seat, as the Crusaders look for their second section title in a row.

And this: Mac Plummer, Mac Plummer, Mac Plummer. Annville-Cleona’s kicker boomed a — wait for it — 54-yard field goal on Friday in the Little Dutchmen’s riveting, point-fest win over Donegal. 54! And yes, that’s a new L-L League record. Who held the previous mark? Plummer, who drilled a 51-yarder back in Week 1 vs. Milton Hershey. Plummer now has the two longest field goals in L-L League history, and he boomed them both in an 8-week stretch.

Someone has to have it live....this is all I got! pic.twitter.com/jtgQrdYnM6 — AC Coach Gingrich (@AC_coachG) October 12, 2019

Tons more coming about a mega entertaining Week 8 slate. For now, here are three quick takeaways from Friday’s action:

1. Welcome to the club, Evan Simon. Manheim Central’s senior QB passed for 273 yards in the Barons’ 56-27 victory over Conestoga Valley. That vaulted Simon into fifth place on the L-L League’s all-time passing chart with 7,073 yards. He’s just the sixth QB in league history to eclipse 7,000 career air yards. Here’s that short list: Kyle Smith, Lancaster Catholic (8,545); Bear Shank, Lampeter-Strasburg (8,013); Grant Stoltzfus, Conestoga Valley (7,273); Pat Bostick, Manheim Township (7,260); Simon (7,073); and Chad Henne, Wilson (7,071). Simon leapfrogged Henne on Friday. With games against Garden Spot and Solanco remaining in the regular season, Simon needs 188 yards to pass Bostick; 201 yards to pass Stoltzfus; and 927 yards to become just the third QB in L-L League history to hit 8,000 career passing yards. Safe to say Central will need yet another deep postseason trip for Simon to approach that magical number. But on Friday, he joined some very select company in the 7,000-yard club.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

2. Welcome to the club, Nick Yannutz. Solanco’s senior FB joined the 3,000-yard club on Friday. The Golden Mules suffered a 41-14 setback against rival Lampeter-Strasburg in the 10th Milk Jug rivalry game. But Yannutz was superb once again on the ground, picking up 237 yards to give him 3,093 in his Quarryville career. Yannutz, who was a 1,000-yard rusher in his sophomore season two years ago, is the league’s leading rusher through eight weeks with 1,263 yards.

3. And one last milestone moment for good measure: When Wilson withstood Warwick 14-7 in West Lawn on Friday, Bulldogs’ coach Doug Dahms earned his 152nd career victory, and that’s now No. 1 in program history. Dahms came into Friday’s showdown against the Warriors tied with John Gurski with 151 skipper wins. Dahms now stands alone atop Wilson’s leaderboard.

