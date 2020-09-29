From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 31, until the last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s going on around the league …

1. Our vote for what should be the quickest Week 3 game on Friday? Easy: Cocalico at Solanco in Quarryville, where there should be plenty of running going on when the Eagles (1-0, 2-0) and the Golden Mules (1-0, 1-1) square off in a first-place Section 2 showdown. Both of these teams run the Flexbone/triple-option offense, and they’ve both kept it on the ground a majority of the time so far this season: Cocalico has attempted just eight passes in two games, with 704 rushing yards on 82 attempts, while Solanco has attempted just 10 passes with 481 rushing yards on 96 attempts. There should be plenty of read-option/FB traps/pitch plays on Friday when these two teams tango. Two backs to watch: Cocalico’s Anthony Bourassa (28 carries for 376 yards, 4 TD) leads the league in rushing, and he’s averaging a juicy 13.4 yards per carry. Solanco’s Zach Turpen (33 carries for 159 yards, 2 TD) has picked up the tough yards between the tackles so far for the Mules. Both of these teams also feature a vet O-line, so there should be plenty of grunt work going on along the line of scrimmage. May the best rush defense win this tussle.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

2. Manheim Township’s Evan Clark leads all L-L League quarterbacks in pass completions (38), pass attempts (60), passing yards (463) and touchdown passes (5). He has not been intercepted. With Clark at the wheels, the Blue Streaks are averaging 360 yards a game, fifth-best in the L-L League and tops among Section 1 clubs. Alas, Township is 0-2 heading into Friday’s clash at Cedar Crest. But Clark is certainly making a big splash in his first full-time season behind center for the Streaks.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

3. Why is Octorara 2-0? For starters, the Braves own the top-ranked defense in the L-L League, allowing just 173 yards a game. Octorara has yielded just 91 rushing yards — the lowest total in the league — and the Braves have eight sacks and five takeaways. But coach Jed King's club is also getting it done offensively; Octorara is cranking out 401 yards a game, second-best in the league behind Cocalico, which is at 412 stripes a game, through the season’s first two weeks. Small sample sizes all around, yes. But 2-0 is 2-0, and Octorara (1-0, 2-0) will go for its first 3-0 start since 2011 on Friday, when the Braves visit Columbia (1-0, 2-0) for a first-place Section 4 showdown on the hill.

SIGN UP FOR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE $1 SPORTS PASS

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage