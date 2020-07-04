When I was a little kid, half a century ago, I remember thinking it was strange that there was an NFL team called the Redskins.

A nickname from a physical characteristic of a racial or ethnic group. Isn't that the definition of a slur?

You know how that goes when you're a kid, though. The adults didn't seem to notice or care, so I figured I was missing something.

Then the adults started to notice and care.

Protests of the nickname as offensive to Native Americans have come and receded in waves at least since the 1980s, when then-Redskins owner Jack Kent Cooke defiantly said, “There is not a single, solitary jot, tittle, whit chance in the world,” that the name will be changed. “I like the name, and it's not a derogatory name.”

The Redskins have a history of charming owners, culminating in the current one, Dan Snyder, who since Donald Sterling's fade into obscurity has become the Bad Sports Owner one thinks of first.

Snyder's best-known comment on the nickname controversy was, “We'll never change the name. It's that simple. NEVER — you can use caps.”

The team's founder and first owner was a segregationist, George Preston Marshall, who didn't allow Black players on the roster until the 1960s, and then only under pressure from the federal government, which owned the team's stadium.

Waves come, and they recede. There have been multiple protests of the nickname outside stadiums, most notably at the 1992 Super Bowl, in which the Redskins were, get this, playing.

Snyder has been sued twice, once successfully, for trademark violations involving the nickname and team logo.

In 2014, 50 senators (all Democrats) co-signed a letter sent to the NFL protesting the name.

The current wave is a strong one, powered by the murder of George Floyd, toppling not just the participation trophies of treasonous Civil War losers (good riddance) but statues of Teddy Roosevelt, Christopher Columbus and George Preston Marshall.

White and Black voices have been loud and plentiful in the current media frenzy. Native Americans voices, it seems to me, not so much. It's not clear how offended Native Americans actually are by the Washington Redskins.

A 2004 poll of Native Americans by the Annenberg Public Policy Center, and polls done by the Washington Post in 2016 and 2019, found that about 90% of respondents were not offended by the nickname.

A survey published in February by social scientists from Cal-Berkley and the University of Michigan touted contrary results, but the methodology included respondents ranking themselves on how strongly they identified as Native American.

Even in that poll, less than half of overall participants (49%) agreed or strongly agreed that the nickname was offensive, while 38% were not bothered by it. The remainder were undecided or indifferent, which amounts to "not offended.''

On the other hand, if an NFL team used a more incindiary nickname — pick an epithet— would we even bother polling?

We have reached the follow-the-money portion of the story. Last week, Adweek reported that 87 very, very wealthy shareholders in Nike, FedEx and PepsiCo wrote a letter to those companies asking them to support changing the nickname. Those companies are heavily invested in the Redskins and the NFL; FedEx owns 10% of the team and naming rights to its stadium.

Snyder wants a new stadium in a few years, perhaps on the site of the old RFK Stadium, which is on federal land.

The team said last week it is conducting “a thorough review” of the nickname, and Snyder isn't talking so tough anymore.

“This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise,” he said in a prepared statement, “but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field.”

Expect the Redskins to announce this week that they are no longer the Redskins.

Arguably, beating people into submission with money is better than nothing. Inarguably, it is not social progress.