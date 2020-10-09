From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 31, until the last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s going on around the league …

1. Mentioned this player earlier in the week, and need to mention him again here: Ephrata’s Brock Boyer has been a true Swiss army knife for the Mountaineers, on offense, defense and special teams. Here’s another fun stat: Boyer leads all L-L League punters, averaging 39.0 yards per punt — on nine boots. He has a long of 60 yards, and two of Boyer’s punts have touched down inside the 20. Tack on five catches for 101 yards and a TD grab on offense, 17 tackles and three interceptions on defense, and 158 all-purpose yards on kick and punt returns, and Boyer has simply been all over the place for Ephrata. When the section all-star lists come out in a couple of months, he needs to be on there, somewhere.

BONUS NUGGET: We figured more games would be added to the schedule, and here's another tentative matchup — Harrisburg at Manheim Township on Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. in Neffsville. That's an attention-grabber, eh? None of these late-addition games become official until the District 3 playoff brackets are set. But if the Cougars and the Blue Streaks are free on Nov. 6, Harrisburg is coming to Township.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

SIGN UP FOR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE $1 SPORTS PASS

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

2. Three L-L League defensive units are giving up less than 200 yards a night: Warwick (176.3), Elizabethtown (176.7) and Elco (187.3). As luck would have it, the schedule-maker has the Warriors and the Bears squaring off Friday in E-town. May the best defense win that battle. ... FYI: Warwick and E-town have a common opponent — Conestoga Valley. The Warriors blanked the Buckskins 41-0; CV edged E-town 10-7.

3. Some departmental statistical leaders heading into Week 4 … Pass attempts: Lebanon’s Isaiah Rodriguez (93) … Pass completions: Lebanon’s Isaiah Rodriguez (55) … Passing yards: Lebanon’s Isaiah Rodriguez (661) … TD passes: Manheim Township’s Evan Clark (7) … Rushing attempts: Hempfield’s Tanner Hess (60) … Rushing yards: Cocalico’s Anthony Bourassa (415) … Rushing TD: Warwick’s Colton Miller (11) … Receptions: Warwick’s Caleb Schmitz (21) … Receiving yards: Lebanon’s Alex Rufe (337) … TD catches: Lampeter-Strasburg’s Ian Herr (3), Manheim Township’s Anthony Ivey (3), Manheim Central’s Owen Sensenig (3).

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage