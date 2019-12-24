PIAA Track and Field-Day 2
Buy Now

Ephrata's Tyler Shue, blows the field away to win the boys 3A 800 meter run, during day two of the PIAA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University Saturday May 25, 2019.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

Coming off a junior season that yielded state indoor and outdoor titles, and a national title in the 800-meter run, Ephrata's Tyler Shue opened his senior indoor track and field season with a second-place finish in the 3,200-meter run at Saturday's Dickinson Holiday Invitational, highlighting the weekend's Lancaster-Lebanon League performances.

Shue, Pennsylvania's reigning 800-meter indoor champion, finished the 3,200 Saturday with a time of 10:05.77, second to State College junior Brady Bigger (9:57.66). Shue also joined Jackson Hart, Miles Campbell and Noah Keller in a second-place finish in the 4x800-meter relay (8:46.32).

Campbell medals in the mile

Ephrata's Mary Campbell, the Mountaineers' record-holder in the mile and a returning state medalist, opened her indoor season with a sixth-place finish in the 1,600-meter run Saturday, clocking in at 5:31.26. Wilson's Caryn Rippey won the race at 5:17.03.

Top-10s for Overlander

Donegal's Brock Overlander authored a pair of 10th-place finishes for the Indians at Dickinson Saturday in the 800-meter run (2:15.19) and the 1,600-meter run (4:56.60).

Up next

A busy indoor track and field weekend on the horizon includes the first Franklin & Marshall high school invitational, scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, with more than a dozen L-L League schools set to attend.

Dickinson Holiday Invitational (Full Results)

BOYS

Donegal

Brock Overlander — 800-meter run, 10th (2:15.19); 1,600-meter run, 10th (4:56.60)

Ephrata

Logan Bitner — 800-meter run, 31st (2:27.74)

Miles Campbell — 800-meter run, 26th (2:20.89)

Sereirattanak Chap — shot put, 43rd (25-5)

Josiah Ebersol — shot put,

Kyle Emrey — 55-meter hurdles, 10th (9.05)

Mitchell Fry — shot put, 21st (32-9.5)

Zach Gehman — shot put, 32nd (29-3.5)

Angel Gonzalez-Garcia — 55-meter dash, 32nd (7.32)

Richard Greer — 55-meter dash, 52nd (7.84); shot put, 36th (28-7.75)

Joey Gunzenhauser — 400-meter dash, 25th (59.50)

Jackson Hart — 1,600-meter run, 30th (5:17.30)

Noah Keller — 400-meter dash, 29th (1:00.00)

Sam Knowles — 200-meter dash, 10th (24.68); long jump, 11th (18-2)

Devon Litten — high jump, 13th (5-0)

Marshall Messner — 55-meter hurdles, 20th (9.74)

Owen Morrengiello — long jump, 23rd (16-11)

Braden Mulchany — shot put, 50th (21-7.75)

Thomas Petrecca — 1,600-meter run, 25th (5:12.16)

Tyler Shue — 3,200-meter run, second (10:05.77)

Dylan Ritter — 200-meter dash, 47th (27.34)

Devon Robertson — 3,200-meter run, 22nd (11:45.87)

Ray Truex — 1,600-meter run, 12th (4:57.50); 3,200-meter run, 10th (10:48.23)

Tyler Truex — 800-meter run, 30th (2:25.41)

Austin Welk — 55-meter dash, 37th (7.43)

4x200 Relay — fifth (1:40.36)

4x400 Relay — third (3:49.69)

4x800 Relay — second (8:46.32); eighth (9:30.29)

GIRLS

Donegal

Keri Anderson — 800-meter run, 30th (2:52.46)

Sarah Hinkel — 55-meter dash, 43rd (8.73); 200-meter dash, 48th (31.34)

Sign up for our newsletter

Myra Naqvi — 800-meter run, 14th (2:40.25); 1,600-meter run, 10th (5:45.86)

Ephrata

Baileigh Andrews — 400-meter dash, 20th (1:09.58)

Katelynn Baker — 400-meter dash, 11th (1:07.09); 800-meter run, 21st (2:46.83)

Abigail Butrica — shot put, 53rd (14-11)

Mary Campbell — 1,600-meter run, sixth (5:31.26)

Olivia Good — shot put, 15th (25-9.5)

Abby Hertzog — high jump, 27th (4-2)

Sydney Hornberger — long jump, 23rd (13-6.5)

Anaya Johnson — 55-meter dash, 15th (7.99); 200-meter dash, ninth (29.03)

Madison Kimmel — 1,600-meter run, 19th (6:00.04); 3,200-meter run, 10th (13:10.49)

Tamyra Martin — 55-meter hurdles, 18th (10.41); 200-meter dash, 20th (29.74)

Marissa Messner — pole vault, 23rd (7-0)

Macy Neff — 200-meter dash, 58th (31.89)

Olivia Myer — 55-meter hurdles, 23rd (10.83); high jump, ninth (4-8)

Lexi Roe — 3,200-meter run, ninth (13:08.59)

Kylie Schadt — 3,200-meter run, 15th (14:25.81)

Bethany Schrom — 400-meter dash, 23rd (1:10.17)

Talia Sheaffer — 55-meter hurdles, 16th (10.19); long jump, 30th (13-1.5)

Piper Snow — pole vault, 12th (9-0)

Sophia Stauffer — 55-meter dash, 64th (9.08); long jump, 37th (11-0)

Abigail Zorrilla — 550-meter dash, 67th (9.35)

4x200 Relay — seventh (1:58.18)