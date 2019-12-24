Coming off a junior season that yielded state indoor and outdoor titles, and a national title in the 800-meter run, Ephrata's Tyler Shue opened his senior indoor track and field season with a second-place finish in the 3,200-meter run at Saturday's Dickinson Holiday Invitational, highlighting the weekend's Lancaster-Lebanon League performances.
Shue, Pennsylvania's reigning 800-meter indoor champion, finished the 3,200 Saturday with a time of 10:05.77, second to State College junior Brady Bigger (9:57.66). Shue also joined Jackson Hart, Miles Campbell and Noah Keller in a second-place finish in the 4x800-meter relay (8:46.32).
Campbell medals in the mile
Ephrata's Mary Campbell, the Mountaineers' record-holder in the mile and a returning state medalist, opened her indoor season with a sixth-place finish in the 1,600-meter run Saturday, clocking in at 5:31.26. Wilson's Caryn Rippey won the race at 5:17.03.
Top-10s for Overlander
Donegal's Brock Overlander authored a pair of 10th-place finishes for the Indians at Dickinson Saturday in the 800-meter run (2:15.19) and the 1,600-meter run (4:56.60).
Up next
A busy indoor track and field weekend on the horizon includes the first Franklin & Marshall high school invitational, scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, with more than a dozen L-L League schools set to attend.
Dickinson Holiday Invitational (Full Results)
BOYS
Donegal
Brock Overlander — 800-meter run, 10th (2:15.19); 1,600-meter run, 10th (4:56.60)
Ephrata
Logan Bitner — 800-meter run, 31st (2:27.74)
Miles Campbell — 800-meter run, 26th (2:20.89)
Sereirattanak Chap — shot put, 43rd (25-5)
Kyle Emrey — 55-meter hurdles, 10th (9.05)
Mitchell Fry — shot put, 21st (32-9.5)
Zach Gehman — shot put, 32nd (29-3.5)
Angel Gonzalez-Garcia — 55-meter dash, 32nd (7.32)
Richard Greer — 55-meter dash, 52nd (7.84); shot put, 36th (28-7.75)
Joey Gunzenhauser — 400-meter dash, 25th (59.50)
Jackson Hart — 1,600-meter run, 30th (5:17.30)
Noah Keller — 400-meter dash, 29th (1:00.00)
Sam Knowles — 200-meter dash, 10th (24.68); long jump, 11th (18-2)
Devon Litten — high jump, 13th (5-0)
Marshall Messner — 55-meter hurdles, 20th (9.74)
Owen Morrengiello — long jump, 23rd (16-11)
Braden Mulchany — shot put, 50th (21-7.75)
Thomas Petrecca — 1,600-meter run, 25th (5:12.16)
Tyler Shue — 3,200-meter run, second (10:05.77)
Dylan Ritter — 200-meter dash, 47th (27.34)
Devon Robertson — 3,200-meter run, 22nd (11:45.87)
Ray Truex — 1,600-meter run, 12th (4:57.50); 3,200-meter run, 10th (10:48.23)
Tyler Truex — 800-meter run, 30th (2:25.41)
Austin Welk — 55-meter dash, 37th (7.43)
4x200 Relay — fifth (1:40.36)
4x400 Relay — third (3:49.69)
4x800 Relay — second (8:46.32); eighth (9:30.29)
GIRLS
Donegal
Keri Anderson — 800-meter run, 30th (2:52.46)
Sarah Hinkel — 55-meter dash, 43rd (8.73); 200-meter dash, 48th (31.34)
Myra Naqvi — 800-meter run, 14th (2:40.25); 1,600-meter run, 10th (5:45.86)
Ephrata
Baileigh Andrews — 400-meter dash, 20th (1:09.58)
Katelynn Baker — 400-meter dash, 11th (1:07.09); 800-meter run, 21st (2:46.83)
Abigail Butrica — shot put, 53rd (14-11)
Mary Campbell — 1,600-meter run, sixth (5:31.26)
Olivia Good — shot put, 15th (25-9.5)
Abby Hertzog — high jump, 27th (4-2)
Sydney Hornberger — long jump, 23rd (13-6.5)
Anaya Johnson — 55-meter dash, 15th (7.99); 200-meter dash, ninth (29.03)
Madison Kimmel — 1,600-meter run, 19th (6:00.04); 3,200-meter run, 10th (13:10.49)
Tamyra Martin — 55-meter hurdles, 18th (10.41); 200-meter dash, 20th (29.74)
Marissa Messner — pole vault, 23rd (7-0)
Macy Neff — 200-meter dash, 58th (31.89)
Olivia Myer — 55-meter hurdles, 23rd (10.83); high jump, ninth (4-8)
Lexi Roe — 3,200-meter run, ninth (13:08.59)
Kylie Schadt — 3,200-meter run, 15th (14:25.81)
Bethany Schrom — 400-meter dash, 23rd (1:10.17)
Talia Sheaffer — 55-meter hurdles, 16th (10.19); long jump, 30th (13-1.5)
Piper Snow — pole vault, 12th (9-0)
Sophia Stauffer — 55-meter dash, 64th (9.08); long jump, 37th (11-0)
Abigail Zorrilla — 550-meter dash, 67th (9.35)
4x200 Relay — seventh (1:58.18)