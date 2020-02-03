Ephrata's Tyler Shue took second place in the 800-meter run Sunday at the Reykjavik International Games in Iceland. The senior finished in a season-best 1:57.54, second to Iceland's Sæmundur Ólafsson, who won the race in 1:56.09.

Shue won Pennsylvania's indoor and outdoor titles in the 800 as a junior last year and capped his outdoor season with a championship run at the New Balance Nationals. As a sophomore, he posted his indoor personal-record time (1:53.28) in a second-place finish at the state championships. He recently committed to Penn State.

Lancaster-Lebanon League Results from the Weekend

Reykjavik International Games (Full Results)

BOYS

Ephrata

Tyler Shue — 800-meter run, second (1:56.09)

VaultWorX Meet No. 2 (Full Results) - Pole Vault

BOYS

Annville-Cleona

Neil Waldhausen — t-sixth (13-3)

Elco

Zach Bender — t-10th (12-3)

GIRLS

Elco

Carissa Bender — t-ninth (10-3)

Solanco

Greta Plechner — t-25th (7-9)