LEWISBURG — After medaling in the 50 freestyle at both the Lancaster-Lebanon and District Three swimming championships, Thomas McGillan is aiming to add to his collection at the PIAA Class 3A championships on Wednesday night.

The Ephrata junior won the opening heat of the 50 freestyle, clocking in at 21.44. The drop of 0.21 seconds from his seed time put McGillan 14th overall after the preliminaries and into the evening's consolation final.

After the morning preliminary heats, the top eight swimmers advance to the finals in each event, while the swimmers finishing ninth to 16th claims spots in the consolations.

McGillan was one of six L-L entries on the first day of competition at Bucknell University's Kinney Natatorium. He was the only one to see a drop in time and the only one to advance to the finals.

Penn Manor and Manheim Township opened the meet in the second heat of the 200 medley relay. Township's Elijah Gocotano, Luka Brandsema, Henry Gingrich and Connor Paladino clocked in at 1:38.26 to finish 22nd overall. Penn Manor's Pan Kunyu, Sam Lutter, Wes Kendig and Andrew Pursel finished 28th with a time of 1:39.49.

Township's Jackson Prevost followed in the 200 freestyle, finishing second in the first heat. The senior's time of 1:43.34 put him 19th overall.

McGillan and Pursel both swam in the first heat of the 50 freestyle. While McGillan touched first, Pursel had issues with his goggles and finished in 22.99. That time put the senior 32nd.

Two events later, Pursel was back in the water, anchoring the Comets' 200 freestyle relay of Kunyu, Kendig and Lutter. The group posted a time of 1:28.01 for 20th place.

The Class 3A boys finals and consolation finals are scheduled to start at 4:25 p.m. on Wednesday. For updates, follow @dianapugs on Twitter.