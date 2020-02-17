About a minute into the second quarter on Monday night, Ephrata looked up at a gargantuan 23-4 deficit against Dallastown.

And then, out of nowhere, the floodgates opened.

The Mountaineers battled back with a 14-0 blitz to end the first half, and Ephrata capped its rally in the third quarter, coming all the way back to take the lead.

But Dallastown, the freshly minted York/Adams champ, finished fast. D’Shantae Edwards scored 15 points, the visiting Wildcats had a pair of must-have offensive rebounds in the waning seconds, and Dallastown fended off host Ephrata 43-41 in a District Three Class 6A girls basketball first-round game.

“We’re so proud of these girls and the way they fought,” Ephrata coach Brian Cerullo said. “I mean, it’s 23-4 and we could have folded up and gone home. But they fought and they fought. And that’s what they did for us all season.”

Dallastown, the No. 9 seed, advances to Thursday’s quarterfinals with a trip to top-seeded Central Dauphin. Ephrata, the No. 8 seed and L-L League Section Two champ, ended its season at 17-7 overall. And Mounts’ senior Gabbie Gerola-Hill ended her career in style.

With Ephrata trailing 43-39 with 0.5 seconds remaining, Gerola-Hill drilled a pull-up jumper in the lane for her 1,000th career point — on her final prep shot attempt. After the game was stopped, Dallastown (19-7) was able to get the ball inbound and run out the clock.

“Survive and advance,” Dallastown coach Jay Rexroth said, exhaling. “We’ll take the win, but give Ephrata a lot of credit. We had them down 23-4 and they go on a 14-0 run and we kind of lost our minds there. They kept making shots. But our thing all season has been believe, believe, believe.”

BOX SCORE

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Once in a 19-point hole, Ephrata came all the way to grab a 27-25 lead on Gerola-Hill’s 3-pointer with 3:25 to go in the third. That bucket capped the Mounts’ 23-2 spree, but Dallastown led 32-29 heading into the fourth.

“Gabbie hitting a few shots sparked us, and we were able to claw our way back into it,” Cerullo said. “We talked all season about being mentally tough, and this was a game where we had to be mentally tough to get back in it.”

Ephrata had one last lead, 37-36 with 6:19 left on Brynn Adams’ wing 3-pointer. Dallastown took the lead for good, 38-37 with 5:51 to play, on Edwards’ driving layup.

Trailing 41-39 with 27 seconds to go, Ephrata called timeout to diagram a potential tying or go-ahead play. But Dallastown poked away a steal with 20 seconds left, and Edwards hit a pair of foul shots.

That set the stage for Gerola-Hill’s 1,000-point jumper. But that was also the final margin, as the Wildcats eliminated Ephrata and clawed their way into the quarterfinals.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage