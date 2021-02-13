Ten big games on Saturday’s L-L League girls basketball schedule — the busiest day of games to date this season. Some section games. Some crossover games. Some nonleague games. Here’s the roundup, plus some news and notes …

SECTION 2

Ephrata 61, Conestoga Valley 30 — Jasmine Griffin (17 points), Olivia Fedorshak (14 points) and Brynn Adams (10 points) led the way in the scoring column, and the Mountaineers outscored the host Buckskins 47-14 in the middle two quarters to open up plenty of breathing room. Ephrata (6-1 league, 7-3 overall) picked up a couple of percentage points in the Section 2 race against Elizabethtown, but the Mounts and the Bears (5-1, 7-1) are tied for first place in the loss column. Ephrata hosts CV on Tuesday; CV (1-3, 2-4) and E-town play two games next week. Those three games will decide the Section 2 outcome; if the Mounts and the Bears finish tied atop the heap, they’ll be declared co-champs, and the team with the better District 3 power ranking will go to the league playoffs. Saturday, Rebecca Hartranft hit three 3-pointers and matched her season-high with 13 points for the Bucks, who dropped their fourth straight game. But CV can spoiler with a trio of games against the section leaders next week.

Warwick 37, Lebanon 27 — The Warriors continue to snap, crackle and pop. Lauren Pyle splashed four 3-pointers and poured in 17 points — giving her 761 in her career, as she closes in on the 800-club — and Warwick (3-4, 5-4) closed the game on a 24-15 clip to pick up its third win in a row. Maddie Bishop and Giahny Correa scored 10 points apiece for the host Cedars (1-7, 2-10). Correa is up to 1,076 points in her career.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

SECTION 3

Garden Spot 49, Solanco 42 — For the first time this season, the Spartans are in the W column. Lauren Pavelik (career-high 18 points), Taylor Soehner (14 points) and Caroline Martin (season-high 11 points) sparked the offense, and host Garden Spot (1-6, 1-11) outscored the Golden Mules 22-13 in the fourth quarter to win it — and snap an 11-game slide to open the season in the process. Jade Eshelman had 12 points and Nikki Trout chipped in with 11 points for Solanco, which had a 29-27 lead through three quarters. But the Mules (2-6, 6-9) couldn’t slam the door, and had their 2-game winning streak snapped.

SECTION 4

Elco 57, Donegal 31 — Less than 24 hours after a tough setback against Section 3 leader Cocalico, the host Raiders were right back on the court, and they used a 19-7 third-quarter clip to open up some breathing room. Amanda Smith (13 points), Katelyn Rueppel (10 points) and Kailey Eckhart (10 points) paced victorious Elco (4-1, 10-5) on the scoresheet. Sophia Floyd popped in 9 points to lead the Indians (0-4, 0-9).

NONLEAGUE

Lancaster Country Day 41, Tulpehocken 37 — Piper Graham (season-high 14 points), Genesis Meadows (12 points) and Alison Ngau (season-high 10 points) led the Cougars’ charge, and Country Day (4-8) built a 24-17 halftime edge and was able to hold off the host Trojans. The Cougars snapped a 4-game slide in the process.

Manheim Central 52, Annville-Cleona 37 — In an early bird 10 a.m. tip-off in Manheim, Maddie Knier pumped in 23 points, Abbie Reed chipped in with 10 points, and the Barons (10-5) went 18-7 in the third quarter to pull away from the Dutchmen. Knier, who is 15 games into her sophomore season, joined the 700-point club; she's at 710 for her career. Brittany Nye paced A-C (5-7) with 13 points.

Lancaster Mennonite 57, Twin Valley 45 — Mariah Wilson continued her recent tear with 31 points, and the host Blazers (11-4) grabbed a 32-22 halftime lead and subdued the Raiders — a 13-win club and the first-place team in the Berks League Section 2 chase. Saturday, Wilson joined the 1,700-point club — she’s up to 1,711 in her career — and she’s scoring at a 29.4 clip in the last five games, with three games of 30-plus points over that stretch.

Red Lion 43, Manheim Township 38 — In a battle of D3-6A combatants, the host Lions outscored the Blue Streaks 21-14 in the second half to pick up the dub. Gianna Smith scored 13 points for Township (6-6).

Eastern York 69, Pequea Valley 19 — Mara Weaver scored 18 points, and the Golden Knights bolted to a 35-6 first-quarter lead and were up 42-10 at the half on the way to topping the host Braves (3-6). Sarah Arment and Rebecca Cox scored 4 points each for PV, which welcomed the reigning D3-4A runners-up.

Also Saturday, in an intriguing Section 1-2 crossover game featuring a pair of first-place teams, host Elizabethtown played a splendid second half and KO’d Section 1 champ Hempfield. Here’s the game story …

