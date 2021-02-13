Ephrata vs Hempfield-LL Girls Basketball
Ephrata's Jasmine Griffin (14) drives to the hoop against Hempfield during second-half action of an L-L League girls basketball crossover game at Hempfield High School in Landisville on Thursday Feb. 11, 2021.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

Ten big games on Saturday’s L-L League girls basketball schedule — the busiest day of games to date this season. Some section games. Some crossover games. Some nonleague games. Here’s the roundup, plus some news and notes

SECTION 2

Ephrata 61, Conestoga Valley 30Jasmine Griffin (17 points), Olivia Fedorshak (14 points) and Brynn Adams (10 points) led the way in the scoring column, and the Mountaineers outscored the host Buckskins 47-14 in the middle two quarters to open up plenty of breathing room. Ephrata (6-1 league, 7-3 overall) picked up a couple of percentage points in the Section 2 race against Elizabethtown, but the Mounts and the Bears (5-1, 7-1) are tied for first place in the loss column. Ephrata hosts CV on Tuesday; CV (1-3, 2-4) and E-town play two games next week. Those three games will decide the Section 2 outcome; if the Mounts and the Bears finish tied atop the heap, they’ll be declared co-champs, and the team with the better District 3 power ranking will go to the league playoffs. Saturday, Rebecca Hartranft hit three 3-pointers and matched her season-high with 13 points for the Bucks, who dropped their fourth straight game. But CV can spoiler with a trio of games against the section leaders next week.

Warwick 37, Lebanon 27 — The Warriors continue to snap, crackle and pop. Lauren Pyle splashed four 3-pointers and poured in 17 points — giving her 761 in her career, as she closes in on the 800-club — and Warwick (3-4, 5-4) closed the game on a 24-15 clip to pick up its third win in a row. Maddie Bishop and Giahny Correa scored 10 points apiece for the host Cedars (1-7, 2-10). Correa is up to 1,076 points in her career.

SECTION 3

Garden Spot 49, Solanco 42 — For the first time this season, the Spartans are in the W column. Lauren Pavelik (career-high 18 points), Taylor Soehner (14 points) and Caroline Martin (season-high 11 points) sparked the offense, and host Garden Spot (1-6, 1-11) outscored the Golden Mules 22-13 in the fourth quarter to win it — and snap an 11-game slide to open the season in the process. Jade Eshelman had 12 points and Nikki Trout chipped in with 11 points for Solanco, which had a 29-27 lead through three quarters. But the Mules (2-6, 6-9) couldn’t slam the door, and had their 2-game winning streak snapped.

SECTION 4

Elco 57, Donegal 31 — Less than 24 hours after a tough setback against Section 3 leader Cocalico, the host Raiders were right back on the court, and they used a 19-7 third-quarter clip to open up some breathing room. Amanda Smith (13 points), Katelyn Rueppel (10 points) and Kailey Eckhart (10 points) paced victorious Elco (4-1, 10-5) on the scoresheet. Sophia Floyd popped in 9 points to lead the Indians (0-4, 0-9).

NONLEAGUE

Lancaster Country Day 41, Tulpehocken 37Piper Graham (season-high 14 points), Genesis Meadows (12 points) and Alison Ngau (season-high 10 points) led the Cougars’ charge, and Country Day (4-8) built a 24-17 halftime edge and was able to hold off the host Trojans. The Cougars snapped a 4-game slide in the process.

Manheim Central 52, Annville-Cleona 37 — In an early bird 10 a.m. tip-off in Manheim, Maddie Knier pumped in 23 points, Abbie Reed chipped in with 10 points, and the Barons (10-5) went 18-7 in the third quarter to pull away from the Dutchmen. Knier, who is 15 games into her sophomore season, joined the 700-point club; she's at 710 for her career. Brittany Nye paced A-C (5-7) with 13 points.

Lancaster Mennonite 57, Twin Valley 45Mariah Wilson continued her recent tear with 31 points, and the host Blazers (11-4) grabbed a 32-22 halftime lead and subdued the Raiders — a 13-win club and the first-place team in the Berks League Section 2 chase. Saturday, Wilson joined the 1,700-point club — she’s up to 1,711 in her career — and she’s scoring at a 29.4 clip in the last five games, with three games of 30-plus points over that stretch.

Red Lion 43, Manheim Township 38 — In a battle of D3-6A combatants, the host Lions outscored the Blue Streaks 21-14 in the second half to pick up the dub. Gianna Smith scored 13 points for Township (6-6).

Eastern York 69, Pequea Valley 19 — Mara Weaver scored 18 points, and the Golden Knights bolted to a 35-6 first-quarter lead and were up 42-10 at the half on the way to topping the host Braves (3-6). Sarah Arment and Rebecca Cox scored 4 points each for PV, which welcomed the reigning D3-4A runners-up.

Also Saturday, in an intriguing Section 1-2 crossover game featuring a pair of first-place teams, host Elizabethtown played a splendid second half and KO’d Section 1 champ Hempfield. Here’s the game story

