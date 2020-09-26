Something had to give.

If Garden Spot won Friday, it would break a 25-game losing streak. If Ephrata won, it would start afresh. After winning four games in a row to end last season, the Mountaineers lost a heartbreaker to Elco last week by a point.

One way or another, this week, someone would start a new streak.

The Spartans’ losing streak now stands at 26 games as the Mountaineers pulled away in the second half for a 21-10 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three victory Friday night at Ephrata War Memorial Field.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Spartans (0-1, 0-2) got on the scoreboard first as quarterback Jesse Martin tucked the ball back on a keeper and dashed up the middle for a 3-yard touchdown.

Ephrata (1-0, 1-1) tied the game a 7-7 on a 25-yard fade pass from quarterback Joey Gunzenhauser to Brock Boyer in the right corner of the end zone.

The Mounts took the lead for good when Gunzenhauser lofted an 18-yard pass in the front corner of the end zone to Andre Weidman with 8:05 remaining in the third quarter.

Walker Martin's 46-yard field goal cut Ephrata's lead to 14-10, but Richard Greer sealed the win for the Mounts with 1-yard run, capping a 10-play drive. The final score was set up by a 47-yard kickoff return by Weidman.

Turning point

Ephrata's punt midway through the third quarter bounced off a Spartans' player and was recovered by the Mounts' Elijah Knowles on Garden Spot's 32. Five plays later, Ephrata scored on Gunzenhauser's pass to Weidman.

Star of the game

Brock Boyer had three catches for 89 yards and a touchdown and also intercepted a pass when the Spartans were driving with 1:22 left in the third quarter. The Spartans rushed the ball 36 times for 163 yards. The Mounts had 143 yards on 34 carries.

Key statistic

In his first start this season, Gunzenhauser, filling in at quarterback for the injured Miracle Wratto, completed 6 of 15 passes for 109 yards and two scores. He threw TD strikes of 25 and 18 yards, respectively, and also threw a laser down the right sideline to Boyer for 42 yards.

Up next

Donegal travels to New Holland to face Garden Spot, while Ephrata hosts Lebanon next Friday.