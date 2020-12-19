Ephrata and Lampeter-Strasburg have each found new head coaches for their boys lacrosse programs. At its Dec. 4 meeting, the Lampeter-Strasburg School Board approved former Kennett head coach Mike McConomy as the new Pioneers’ varsity coach. On Monday, the Ephrata School Board approved Manheim Township alum and former Wyomissing assistant Andrew Doupe as the new Mountaineers’ varsity coach.

McConomy: McConomy, 39, is a Virginia native with a long track record of coaching lacrosse. He started as a middle school coach at Radnor in Delaware County for five years, then moved to Boston, where he was an assistant high school coach for another five years, before moving back to Pennsylvania and spending two years as a varsity head coach at Kennett in Chester County. McConomy has been an L-S assistant since he and his wife moved to Willow Street two years ago. He also helps coach with the local iM3 Lacrosse club program operated by former Manheim Township coach Rich Lefever.

Holding a bachelor’s degree in political science from Penn State and a master’s degree in education from Saint Joseph’s University, McConomy is in his fifth year as an eighth grade social studies teacher in the Oxford Area School District in Chester County.

“I loved the opportunity two years ago to come in and get familiar with the (L-S) program,” McConomy said. “With the idea to become a head coach again at some point.”

The Pioneers aren’t far removed from the historic 2016 campaign that saw them reach the L-L title game and win a District Three playoff game for the first time in program history. Losing seasons followed in 2017 and 2018 before the Pioneers went .500 (9-9) in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the 2020 campaign for spring sports across the state.

L-S has had the most turnover at the head coaching position of any L-L lacrosse program over the last handful of seasons, as McConomy will be the sixth Pioneers’ boys coach since the start of 2015.

“My goal is to be here for a long time,” McConomy said. “The talent is here, they just need stability. Hopefully I can provide that.”

McConomy was approved to the position at an annual salary of $4,073.

Doupe: Doupe, 28, is a 2010 Manheim Township alumnus who played club lacrosse at Susquehanna University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in economics. He now works as an accountant for SlateHouse Group Property Management. He was a Wyomissing assistant coach in 2016 and 2017, and spent the last year as the coach of the Class of 2024 team for the iM3 Lacrosse club program.

“It’s always been a big goal of mine to lead a program and shape things my way,” Doupe said. “To be the head of something. I definitely couldn’t pass up an opportunity like this.”

Ephrata, which has the 2012 District 3-3A championship in its trophy case, won the 2019 L-L Section Two crown and appeared in the league and District 3-3A tournaments, going 14-6 overall.

“They’re just a strong program,” Doupe said. “Back when I was playing youth, Ephrata has always been around. They’ve got a good group of people there trying to grow the sport.”

Doupe replaces Mike O’Donnell, who stepped down from the position to become the Ephrata athletic director. O’Donnell had been the Mountaineers’ coach since 2016, going a combined 29-27 over three seasons.

“The whole assistant coaching staff that Mike worked with has agreed to stay on,” Doupe said. “And Mike being the athletic director is always there to answer any questions I might have, which is attractive. It’s a great system.”

Other stories to read: