No section championships were clinched Tuesday night in L-L League girls basketball action. But one team locked up no worse than a tie for section gold — Ephrata, which finished up its league slate. The Mountaineers’ victory over Conestoga Valley was one of six games on Tuesday’s slate, so there’s plenty to round-up and chat about …

SECTION 2

Ephrata 50, Conestoga Valley 20 — And now, the Mounts wait. Ephrata took care of its end of the bargain, using a 20-3 second-quarter blitz to seize control, and lock up no worse than a co-title in Section 2 with a win over the Buckskins. It will be back-to-back championships for Ephrata, which captured Section 2 outright last winter. Tuesday, Jasmine Griffin (20 points) and Cara Tiesi (three 3’s and a career-high 13 points) paced the offense for the host Mounts, who led 26-11 at the half and then held CV to a single fourth-quarter point. Here’s the scenario: Ephrata has posted a 7-1 section record, and Elizabethtown is at 5-1 with two games to go, both on Saturday at home vs. CV. The Bears and the Bucks will finish their suspended game at halftime from Jan. 27 at 5 p.m., and then play their regularly scheduled game at 7:30 p.m. If E-town wins both, they’d also finish 7-1 and be crowned co-champs with Ephrata, and the Bears and the Mounts would have a 1-game playoff to decide who goes to the L-L League playoffs. If CV (1-4 league, 2-5 overall) wins one or both of those games, Ephrata (8-3 overall) gets the title outright — and the L-L League playoff bid. Tuesday, Ashley Cirilo scored 6 points for the Bucks, who are right back at it Wednesday when Solanco comes calling for a nonleague game; CV has played a league-low seven games after a pair of coronavirus shutdowns, so the Bucks are trying to wedge in as many games as possible.

Tonight we clinched (at least) a tie for first place in section 2. That’s back-to-back section titles for the Lady Mounts!! The last time that happened was 1984-1985. #GoMounts pic.twitter.com/uUDMgUEAMI — Ephrata Lady Mounts Basketball (@LadyMountsBball) February 17, 2021

SECTION 4

Northern Lebanon 56, Donegal 37 — Ashlyn Messinger continued her torrid clip with a career-high 26 points, and the host Vikings closed the game with a rip-roaring 16-0 spree to slam the door. The Indians had a 26-23 lead at the break, but Northern Lebanon (2-4, 6-6) went 17-11 in the third quarter to grab the lead, and then held Donegal (0-5, 0-10) scoreless over the final eight minutes to ice it. Catie Weber popped in a season-high 10 points for the Indians. As for Messinger, she had just set her previous career-high with a 21-point effort in a win over Lampeter-Strasburg last Friday; she’s at 16.9 points with nine 3’s in the last seven games for the Vikings, who are a dreaded bubble team in the D3-4A playoff chase.

SECTION 3-4 CROSSOVER

Elco 54, Manheim Central 53 — A thriller in Manheim. Kailey Eckhart (16 points), Ashley Yoh (14 points) and Amanda Smith (14 points) led the Raiders, who jumped out to a 24-14 first-quarter lead and grabbed a 31-27 lead at the half. The host Barons made Elco earn it with a 15-8 third-quarter run for a 42-39 lead. But the Raiders (4-1, 11-5) closed the game on a 15-11 clip to rally past Central. Maddie Knier bucketed a game-high 28 points for the Barons (4-4, 10-6). Elco is 4-1 in its last five games, and is eyeing a Section 4 showdown at front-runner Lancaster Catholic (4-0, 7-2) on Monday on the last night of league play. That game could potentially be for the section title.

NONLEAGUE

Garden Spot 44, Pequea Valley 40 — The suddenly sizzling Spartans got a career-high 18-point effort from Taylor Soehner, and host Garden Spot raced out to a 26-10 halftime cushion and then held off the hard-charging Braves for their second victory in a row — after a 0-11 start. The Spartans held PV to two first-quarter points; the Braves (3-8) made a spirited second-half charge, out-scoring Garden Spot 30-18 over the final 16 minutes to make in mega interesting at the wire. Alas, the Spartans made it two straight dubs. Sarah Arment poured in a career-high 18 points for PV. Garden Spot will go for its third win in a row — and try to derail Cocalico’s championship ride — Wednesday night in Denver.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

Columbia 57, Brandywine Heights 26 — Another game, another double-digit performance for Crimson Tide freshmen twins Brie (19 points) and Brooke (14 points) Droege, who helped host Columbia win its third game in a row. The Tide used a 22-6 second-quarter blitz to grab a commanding 26-12 lead at the half, and then Columbia closed the game on a 15-4 run to ice it. The Tide, which KO’d York Tech on Monday, will play its third game in as many nights on Wednesday when Annville-Cleona comes calling for a Section 5 clash. Columbia won in Annville 48-36 back on Feb. 5. The Tide is also slated to play Thursday at home vs. Schuylkill Valley, but there is snow in the forecast.

In another Section 3-4 crossover game on Tuesday, Lancaster Catholic — back on the court for the first time since Jan. 30 because of a coronavirus shutdown — kicked off some rust and sprinted past Solanco. Here’s the game story, plus a PHOTO GALLERY …

* Two clinching games on Wednesday’s slate: As mentioned, Cocalico gets the outright Section 3 banner if the Eagles can beat Garden Spot at home. Also, Lancaster Mennonite would clinch a perfect 10-0 league run if the Blazers top Octorara, which will be back on the court for the first time since Feb. 4, so the Braves will be shaking off some rust. … McCaskey will host Penn Manor on Wednesday; the Red Tornado hasn’t played since Feb. 9. … Three riveting Section 1-2 crossover games Wednesday: Next door neighbors Lebanon and Cedar Crest will lock horns in The Cage; Warwick, which is riding a 3-game winning streak, is at Section 1 champ Hempfield; and E-town, which will need those two wins over CV on Saturday to earn a piece of the Section 2 flag, travels to Manheim Township.

DISTRICT 3 GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 1

Penn Manor at McCaskey, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 1-2 CROSSOVERS

Lebanon at Cedar Crest, 7:30 p.m.

Warwick at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabethtown at Manheim Township, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

SECTION 3

Garden Spot at Cocalico, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 5

Lancaster Mennonite at Octorara, 7 p.m.

Annville-Cleona at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Lancaster County Christian at Lancaster Country Day, 6:30 p.m.

Solanco at Conestoga Valley, 7 p.m.

