A very eventful Tuesday night in L-L League girls’ basketball action, when not one but two squads sewed up section championships. Here’s the roundup and plenty of notables, starting with where everyone stands in section play, with the last night of league play coming up around the bend quickly on Feb. 4 …

SECTION 1: Hempfield (11-0 league) clinched its first section championship since 2005 on Tuesday, compliments of a hard-fought 21-19 — yes, 21-19 — victory at Manheim Township. The Black Knights will play the winner of the play-in game pitting the Section 3 runner-up vs. the Section 4 runner-up. … Township (8-3) is alone in second place ahead of Cedar Crest (7-4). On Friday, Cedar Crest is at McCaskey and Township is at home against Penn Manor. The Falcons host the Streaks on the last night of league play on Feb. 4, and if they end up in a tie, the league would need the tiebreaker criteria (they only contest 1-game playoffs for section championships). Township won the first meeting. So second place is not settled just yet here. … Hempfield finishes up Thursday at home with a crossover game vs. Elizabethtown, and then Feb. 4 at home vs. McCaskey, as the Knights will angle for a perfect 13-0 league run. … The Section 1 runner-up faces the Section 4 champ in the league quarterfinals.

SECTION 2: Ephrata (9-2) clinched its first section championship since 2016 on Tuesday, compliments of a 73-36 crossover win vs. McCaskey, coupled with Lebanon’s 50-49 victory over E-town, as the Cedars tossed a monkey wrench into the proceedings. The Bears (6-5) remained in second place, but by just a half-game over Warwick (6-6). E-town finishes up Thursday at Hempfield for a crossover game and then Feb. 4 at home with Ephrata. Warwick’s final league game is Friday at Lebanon. … E-town and Warwick split their season series, so if the Bears and Warriors end up in a tie on the 2-line, the league would go to the tiebreaker criteria to determine the playoff entrant. … Ephrata finishes up Friday at home with Conestoga Valley and then Feb. 4 at E-town; the Mounts will face the Section 5 champ in the L-L League quarterfinals. … The Section 2 runner-up plays the Section 4 runner-up in a play-in game.

SECTION 3: Solanco (9-3) is alone in first place, ahead of second-place Manheim Central (7-4); the Golden Mules and Barons both won Tuesday, as Solanco is angling for a Section 3 repeat. … With a loss on Tuesday, Lampeter-Strasburg was eliminated from the L-L League playoff chase, so the Golden Mules and Barons are in — it’ll just come down to who wins the section, and who is the runner-up. … Solanco is at Central for a head-to-head showdown on Thursday; that is the Golden Mules’ final section game. Central finishes up Feb. 4 at Cocalico, so there is still some work to do here. … If Solanco and Central finish in a first-place tie, the league would conduct a 1-game playoff in a neutral gym for the section title. … The Section 3 champ gets the winner of the play-in game pitting the Section 2 runner-up vs. the Section 4 runner-up.

SECTION 4: Lancaster Catholic (11-0) clinched no worse than a tie for first place with a 72-53 win over L-S on Tuesday, as the Crusaders are closing in fast on their third section title in a row. … Northern Lebanon (9-2) edged Elco 37-35 on Tuesday, eliminating the Raiders from the section chase. So Catholic and Northern Lebanon will rep Section 4 in the L-L League playoffs; the Crusaders will be going for their third league crown in a row. … Catholic finishes up Friday at home vs. Donegal — and the Crusaders clinch the section outright with a win there — and then Feb. 4 at Elco. … Northern Lebanon has Octorara at home on Friday and then the Vikings visit Donegal on Feb. 4 in their finale. … The Section 4 champ gets the Section 1 runner-up in the quarterfinals, and the Section 4 runner-up plays the Section 2 runner-up in the play-in round.

SECTION 5: Lancaster Country Day (8-0) has clinched no worse than a tie for first, and the Cougars can clinch the title outright on Friday when Lebanon Catholic comes calling. Pequea Valley (6-2) is clear of Lancaster Mennonite (5-3) for second place. The Braves finish up Friday at Columbia and then Feb. 4 at home vs. Country Day; Mennonite finishes up Friday at home vs. Annville-Cleona and then Feb. 4 at home with Columbia. … PV and Mennonite split their season series, so if they end up tied for second, the league would turn to the tiebreaker criteria. … After Lebanon Catholic on Friday, Country Day finishes up Feb. 4 at PV, and the Braves are certainly hoping that turns into a first-place showdown. … The Section 5 champ plays the Section 2 champ (Ephrata) in the league quarterfinals, while the Section 5 runner-up gets the Section 3 runner-up in a play-in game.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS

SECTION 1

Penn Manor 47, Cedar Crest 37 — Lily Sugra (17 points) and Morgan Miller (14) led the way on the stat sheet, and the host Comets grabbed a 20-16 halftime lead and made it stand up, handing the Falcons their fifth straight setback. As mentioned, Cedar Crest is still alive for second place in Section 1, but needs a fast finish. Tuesday, Penn Manor’s 18-13 third-quarter clip opened up some breathing room, and the Comets topped the Falcons, who got a team-high 10 points from Meghan Sholley.

SECTION 1-2 CROSSOVER

Ephrata 73, McCaskey 36 — Jasmine Griffin poured in a career-high 31 points, the Mountaineers outscored the host Red Tornado 45-16 in a red-hot second-half run, and Ephrata captured its first section championship since the 2015-16 season. The win, plus Lebanon’s victory over second-place Elizabethtown, wrapped up the crown for the Mounts. Griffin hit three of Ephrata’s nine 3-pointers against McCaskey, which led 12-9 after the first quarter. But the Mounts went 19-8 in the second quarter to pick up the pace — on the way to winning the title. Alijah Thornton-Bey scored 9 points for the Tornado. … Gabbie Gerola-Hill had 9 points for Ephrata, giving her 916 in her career.

SECTION 2

Lebanon 50, Elizabethtown 49 — Giahny Correa popped in 26 points, Madison Bishop chipped in with 10 points, and the host Cedars outscored the Bears 36-27 in the second half and helped Ephrata clinch the Section 2 championship by knocking off E-town. Macy Seaman (season-high 16 points) and Carly Sedun (10 points) paced the Bears, who led 22-14 at the half. But Lebanon used a 19-10 third-quarter clip to seize the lead. ... Correa joined the 800-point club on Tuesday; the junior is up to 804 career points for the Cedars.

Warwick 38, Conestoga Valley 29 — The host Warriors needed a win to remain in the thick of the chase for second place in the section, and Warwick got it. It took the Warriors a little while to get going — the Buckskins led 4-2 after the first quarter — but Lauren Pyle drilled (get this) seven 3-pointers and pumped in a season-high 26 points, and Warwick outscored the Bucks 26-17 in the second half to remain on E-town’s heels for second place. Pyle's seven treys are an L-L League single-game best to date this season. Olivia Shertzer and Haley Delgiacco combined to coax in four foul shots in the waning seconds to help the Warriors ice it. Savannah Byers and Laela Robinson scored 7 points apiece for CV, which was locked in a 12-12 game at the half before the Warriors forged ahead for good in the third.

SECTION 3

Solanco 33, Cocalico 24 — Not exactly an offensive explosion, but it was more than enough to keep the Golden Mules alone in first place in the section chase. Jenna Dombach paced a balanced attack with 11 points, and host Solanco took a 23-13 halftime lead and subdued the Eagles, setting up Thursday’s showdown at second-place Manheim Central. Izzy Mack and Erin Henry scored 6 points each for Cocalico.

Manheim Central 48, Garden Spot 30 — The host Barons were jonesing for a win, and they got one, snapping a 4-game slide. Maddie Knier bucketed 19 points, Central jumped out to a 27-16 lead at the half, and then the Barons went 12-3 in the third quarter and sauntered past the Spartans to clinch no worse than second place — and an L-L League playoff bid — with Thursday’s key clash with Solanco coming to Manheim now on the front-burner. Olivia Usner hit three 3’s and scored 17 points for Garden Spot.

SECTION 4

Northern Lebanon 37, Elco 35 — Move over, Zoe Zerman. Zara Zerman is coming through. Zara Zerman popped in 24 points, Rachel Papson added 10 points, and the host Vikings eked out a 2-point win over the Raiders, who gave Northern Lebanon all it could handle. Alas, Elco was eliminated from the section race, and the Vikings wrapped up a league playoff bid. Zara Zerman is now up to 1,437 career points; she leapfrogged big sister Zoe Zerman into second place on Northern Lebanon’s all-time scoring chart. Katelyn Rueppel scored a season-high 13 points for Elco, which was within 30-26 heading into the fourth quarter, but couldn’t get over the hump. … Zara Zerman, a Kutztown commit, is just 44 points shy of snapping Pam Ollar’s program mark of 1,480 career points.

Donegal 81, Octorara 45 — Locked in a close game at the break, the Indians outscored the host Braves 49-18 in the second half to win it. Kiera Baughman bucketed a season-high 33 points for Donegal, and that put her in some selective company: Baughman is up to 1,716 career points — already a school record — and she became just the 16th known player in L-L League history (dating back to 1972) to score 1,700-plus points. Tuesday, Victoria Burton (14 points) and Maddie Gohn (12 points) helped the Indians’ cause, as Donegal broke free after Octorara was within 32-27 at intermission. Andrea Middleton (season-high 15 points), Jamera Brown (12 points) and Haley Justice (10 points) led the Braves.

SECTION 3-4 CROSSOVER

Lancaster Catholic 72, Lampeter-Strasburg 53 — Elizabethtown College commit Katie Haefner (season-high 20 points), Bryanna Hicks (season-high 20 points, three 3’s), Marlia Matters (season-high 17 points) and Sommer Reeser (12 points, three 3’s) paced the host Crusaders, who clinched no worse than a tie for first place in Section 4. Catholic dashed out to a 36-25 lead at the break, and then held off the Pioneers. Emma Drouillard poured in 30 points and Nora Holmes added 10 points for L-S, which was eliminated in the Section 3 chase. … Catholic is angling for its 23rd L-L League section championship. … Reeser is up to 203 career 3-pointers, three shy of snapping Columbia grad Stacie Aston’s L-L League career record of 205 treys.

NONLEAGUE

Linden Hall 56, Columbia 16 — The reigning D3-2A champion Lions raced out to a 20-3 at the half — after keeping the Crimson Tide off the scoreboard in the first quarter — and host Linden Hall went 25-4 in the third quarter to break the game wide open. Audreanna Frazier had 6 points for Columbia.

Also Tuesday, Hempfield eked out a 21-19 victory at Manheim Township, giving the Black Knights their first outright Section 1 championship since 2005. Here’s the game story …

* Pretty light night on Wednesday, with just five nonleague games on the docket. LNP coverage coming from the Berks Catholic at Lancaster Catholic tilt, which is a makeup from a snow-out on Jan. 18. The Crusaders beat the Saints for D3 and PIAA gold in 2018. Reeser will need three 3’s against Berks Catholic for the league’s trey record. … Lebanon Catholic gets a rematch vs. Executive Charter Academy out of Allentown; the Beavers won on the road 47-25 back on Jan. 13. This time, ECA comes to Lebanon. … Pequea Valley will try and keep a firm grip on the 3-line in the D3-3A power ratings; the Braves are at Middletown, a 4A squad. PV also has 5A Waynesboro on Monday before finishing up vs. Lancaster Country Day. … Annville-Cleona (vs. Oley Valley) and Elco (at Conrad Weiser) both get Berks County crews on Wednesday. … Northern Lebanon skipper Ken Battistelli picked up his 198th career coaching victory on Tuesday.

DISTRICT 3 GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

NONLEAGUE

Oley Valley at Annville-Cleona, 6 p.m.

Executive Charter Academy at Lebanon Catholic, 6 p.m.

Elco at Conrad Weiser, 7:30 p.m.

Berks Catholic at Lancaster Catholic, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

Pequea Valley at Middletown, 7:30 p.m.

