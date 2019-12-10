2019 McCaskey vs. Ephrata Swim Meet
Ephrata's Emma Huber swims in the girls 100 yard backstroke against McCaskey during an L-L League season-opening swim meet at the Ephrata Rec Center in Ephrata on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.

 MARK PALCZEWSKI | LNP Correspondent

It wasn’t exactly the smoothest opening of the Lancaster-Lebanon League swimming season at the Ephrata Rec Center on Tuesday. All but two teams were disqualified in the opening girls’ 200-yard medley relay, while a double beep at the start of the boys’ 50 freestyle caused confusion and forced a second heat of the event.

But through it all, Ephrata and McCaskey kept their focus.

“(It was) very exciting for our first meet,” McCaskey coach Suzie Holubek said. “I think it was one of the best meets we’ve had since I started here as far as swimming fast and being competitive.”

“I know we’re not deep number-wise, but we definitely have the top quality,” she added. “What’s going to hurt us is filling lanes and being able to compete with (larger groups) because we just don’t have the numbers.”

McCaskey ran into that problem on Tuesday, getting swept by a deep Ephrata squad.

The Mounts, boasting a large freshman class that has coach Mickey Molchany excited, powered their way to a 107-56 victory. The Ephrata girls claimed a 97-68 win.

“They are good racers. They feed off of each other and they’re supportive of one another,” Molchany said. “It’s been so long since we’ve had a really solid guys team. It’s a long time coming and they’re really excited about it.”

Ephrata (1-0) started racking up points, finishing with two of the top three spots in seven events and eventually sweeping the 50 freestyle after McCaskey declined to reswim the event. Thomas McGillan led the Mounts with a pair of individual wins, taking the 50 freestyle and winning the 100 breaststroke (1:06.81) by 11 seconds, while also swimming on the first-place 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.

Cole Freeman added a seven-second win in the 200 freestyle (2:05.43).

McCaskey (0-1) kept things close early, trimming the deficit to just eight points after Drew Keener sped past the competition to win the 200 IM (2:14.54) by nearly nine seconds. Owen Woodard took the 100 butterfly, while Christian Fulton touched first in the 100 freestyle.

Ephrata (1-0) took control of the girls meet in the opening relay and adding wins from Alyssa Fedorshak in the 50 freestyle, Maddy Fritz in the 100 freestyle and Kierra Parsons in the 100 breaststroke.

Alexa Alhadeff and Dina Elsayed did their best to keep McCaskey (0-1) close to the three-time defending Section Two champions, each winning two events. Alhadeff took the 200 freestyle (2:11.68) before edging Ephrata’s Emma Huber by 0.18 seconds in the backstroke (1:07.64), posting personal best times in both events.

Elsayed cruised to victory by more than a minute in the 500 freestyle (5:34.93) after winning the fly (1:04.93) by seven seconds.

“The girls are really committed to working as a team and having a lot of school pride, and putting us on the map a little bit this year,” Holubek said. “They watched the boys do it last year, so I think they got a little bit of a sting from that — that they didn’t have the outcomes that they wanted — and they’re ready to come out and run some events off the table.”