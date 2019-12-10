It wasn’t exactly the smoothest opening of the Lancaster-Lebanon League swimming season at the Ephrata Rec Center on Tuesday. All but two teams were disqualified in the opening girls’ 200-yard medley relay, while a double beep at the start of the boys’ 50 freestyle caused confusion and forced a second heat of the event.
But through it all, Ephrata and McCaskey kept their focus.
“(It was) very exciting for our first meet,” McCaskey coach Suzie Holubek said. “I think it was one of the best meets we’ve had since I started here as far as swimming fast and being competitive.”
“I know we’re not deep number-wise, but we definitely have the top quality,” she added. “What’s going to hurt us is filling lanes and being able to compete with (larger groups) because we just don’t have the numbers.”
McCaskey ran into that problem on Tuesday, getting swept by a deep Ephrata squad.
The Mounts, boasting a large freshman class that has coach Mickey Molchany excited, powered their way to a 107-56 victory. The Ephrata girls claimed a 97-68 win.
“They are good racers. They feed off of each other and they’re supportive of one another,” Molchany said. “It’s been so long since we’ve had a really solid guys team. It’s a long time coming and they’re really excited about it.”
Cole Freeman of Ephrata swims to victory against McCaskey in the boys 200 yard freestyle during an L-L League season-opening swim meet at the Ephrata Rec Center in Ephrata on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.
Chad Jones of Ephrata swims to victory in the boys 100 yard backstroke against McCaskey during an L-L League season-opening swim meet at the Ephrata Rec Center in Ephrata on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.
Thomas McGillan of Ephrata swims to victory in the boys 100 yard breaststroke against McCaskey during an L-L League season-opening swim meet at the Ephrata Rec Center in Ephrata on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.
Thomas McGillan of Ephrata dives into the pool at the start of the boys 50 yard freestyle against McCaskey during an L-L League season-opening swim meet at the Ephrata Rec Center in Ephrata on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.
Mary Campbell of Ephrata swims to a second place finish in the girls 200 yard freestyle against McCaskey during an L-L League season-opening swim meet at the Ephrata Rec Center in Ephrata on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.
Alexa Alhadeff of McCaskey swims to a first place finish in the girls 200 yard freestyle against Ephrata during an L-L League season-opening swim meet at the Ephrata Rec Center in Ephrata on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.
Cameron P. MacKilligan of McCaskey swins to a second place finish in the boys 200 yard freestyle against Ephrata during an L-L League season-opening swim meet at the Ephrata Rec Center in Ephrata on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.
Sarah Heberlig of Ephrata swims to second place in the girls 200 yard individual medley against McCaskey during an L-L League season-opening swim meet at the Ephrata Rec Center in Ephrata on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.
Sam Risser of Ephrata swims to second place in the boys 200 yard individual medley against McCaskey during an L-L League season-opening swim meet at the Ephrata Rec Center in Ephrata on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.
Drew Keener of McCaskey checks his time after winning the boys 200 yard individual medley against Ephrata during an L-L League season-opening swim meet at the Ephrata Rec Center in Ephrata on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.
Jane Womble of McCaskey dives into the pool at the start of the girls 50 yard freestyle against Ephrata during an L-L League season-opening swim meet at the Ephrata Rec Center in Ephrata on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.
Alyssa Fedorshak of Ephrata swims to a second place finish in the girls 100 yard butterfly against McCaskey during an L-L League season-opening swim meet at the Ephrata Rec Center in Ephrata on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.
Owen C. Woodard of McCaskey swims to a win in the boys 100 yard butterfly against Ephrata during an L-L League season-opening swim meet at the Ephrata Rec Center in Ephrata on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.
Maddy M. Fritz of Ephrata checks her time after winning the girls 100 yard freestyle against McCaskey during an L-L League season-opening swim meet at the Ephrata Rec Center in Ephrata on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.
Josie Leonard of Ephrata swims to a second place finish against McCaskey in the girls 500 yard freestyle during an L-L League season-opening swim meet at the Ephrata Rec Center in Ephrata on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.
Ephrata coach Mickey Molchany gives his swimmers instructions against McCaskey during an L-L League season-opening swim meet at the Ephrata Rec Center in Ephrata on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI | LNP Correspondent
Ephrata (1-0) started racking up points, finishing with two of the top three spots in seven events and eventually sweeping the 50 freestyle after McCaskey declined to reswim the event. Thomas McGillan led the Mounts with a pair of individual wins, taking the 50 freestyle and winning the 100 breaststroke (1:06.81) by 11 seconds, while also swimming on the first-place 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.
Cole Freeman added a seven-second win in the 200 freestyle (2:05.43).
McCaskey (0-1) kept things close early, trimming the deficit to just eight points after Drew Keener sped past the competition to win the 200 IM (2:14.54) by nearly nine seconds. Owen Woodard took the 100 butterfly, while Christian Fulton touched first in the 100 freestyle.
Ephrata (1-0) took control of the girls meet in the opening relay and adding wins from Alyssa Fedorshak in the 50 freestyle, Maddy Fritz in the 100 freestyle and Kierra Parsons in the 100 breaststroke.
Alexa Alhadeff and Dina Elsayed did their best to keep McCaskey (0-1) close to the three-time defending Section Two champions, each winning two events. Alhadeff took the 200 freestyle (2:11.68) before edging Ephrata’s Emma Huber by 0.18 seconds in the backstroke (1:07.64), posting personal best times in both events.
Elsayed cruised to victory by more than a minute in the 500 freestyle (5:34.93) after winning the fly (1:04.93) by seven seconds.
“The girls are really committed to working as a team and having a lot of school pride, and putting us on the map a little bit this year,” Holubek said. “They watched the boys do it last year, so I think they got a little bit of a sting from that — that they didn’t have the outcomes that they wanted — and they’re ready to come out and run some events off the table.”