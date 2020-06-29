The entire 75th LNP Baseball Tournament is off.

Event organizers on Monday canceled the event because of continuing COVID-19 concerns.

The Midget Division, for players of high school age participating in the Lancaster County Midget Baseball League, had their tournament canceled earlier this month.

Now the Junior-Midget and Midget-Midget divisions in the Lancaster County Youth Baseball League have had their LNP Tournament games canceled as the county continues to battle the coronavirus.

“We’re disappointed,” LCYBL president Brett Jackson said, “but we understand that these are unprecedented times. Everybody is doing the best they can.”

The LNP Tournament began as a two-division event in 1946, and expanded to three divisions in 1960. This is the first time in the history of the event that no tournament games will be contested.

“The LNP Tournament has become a beloved rite of summer for thousands of youth baseball players over the past 75 years,” LNP | LancasterOnline Executive Editor Tom Murse said.

“Given the resurgence of COVID-19 in many states, and the relatively high infection rates that continue to plague Lancaster County, we believe it is in the best interest of the players, parents and spectators to cancel this year’s event. We’re concerned about bringing together thousands of people from all corners of the county at a time when the virus continues to spread, even among those who have no symptoms.”

The Junior-Midget Tournament, for players ages 14 and under, was set for Aug. 10-14, and the Midget-Midget Tournament, for players ages 12 and under, was set for Aug. 17-21.

Those are now off.

“We knew this was the 75th anniversary of the tournament, and this was a very special year for that reason,” Jackson said.

“LNP has been so great to work with, and we know they’ve been looking forward to the 75th anniversary as much as we were. So we’re disappointed for our players, who look forward to competing in the LNP Tournament to end their season. That’s pretty much their playoffs, and that’s a lot of kids who put in a lot of time and effort to baseball, and honing their skills. So we’re disappointed for them.”