MECHANICSBURG — As it's said on Wall Street, past performance is no indicator of future results.

When last Lampeter-Strasburg and Mechanicsburg met in District Three girls soccer competition — in the 2019 District Three Class 3A first round — the Wildcats hung a 6-0 defeat on the Pioneers.

Tuesday night, on the ’Cats’ home pitch, L-S hung with Mechanicsburg wire-to-wire, but fell short when Halle Engle converted a free kick from the top of the box for her 29th goal of the season, the only goal of a 1-0 district championship victory.

Speaking of past performance, it was the Wildcats’ (14-2) third straight championship appearance, fourth overall, but first title after back-to-back losses to Manheim Central in 2018-19. And, it is the first district girls team title in school history.

"Lampeter-Strasburg gave us a heck of a game," coach Jake June said, "and we knew they would."

Even in light of last year?

"We played them twice last year, the one game was tight, at their place. We looked at the (other) as kind of an outlier. We respected them and knew they were a great side. We just wanted to play our best soccer tonight."

By all measurement, the Wildcats did. And so did L-S.

"They did everything they needed to do," Pioneers coach Emily Lebo said. "Sometimes the ball doesn't bounce your way.

"Coming in, it's hard to forget a 6-0 loss," Lebo continued. "We reminded them this is a different team. I think we got the jitters out of the way, and then it was time to play."

L-S (10-4-2) nearly broke through in the 13th minute before ’Cats keeper Ari Frey scrambled to cover the bobble of an L-S shot on goal.

She would be tested again, with eight minutes to play, off a corner service, fighting to keep the ball off the line with two attackers on top of her.

While the Pioneers had their moments — as Lebo observed, "It felt like we had a bunch of girls in front of the net, and more than one opportunity to pop one in there." — the teams went to halftime scoreless.

And played the next 22 minutes scoreless as well.

As the clock ticked under 18 minutes to play, and just after the ’Cats hit the near post with a shot, L-S was called for a foul, just outside the top of the 20-yard box.

Engle lined up the free kick from the left side and sent the ball over and into the net. It was an impossible situation and the only time in 12 shots that Pioneers keeper Maggie Johnson could not make the save.

"It was an excellent effort," Lebo said. "We did everything but put it in the back of the net."