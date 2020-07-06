In an unusual twist, the Lancaster County Junior Golf Tour kicked off its 2020 season Monday with its “major” tournament. The event usually falls in the middle of the season; however, COVID-19 caused the cancellation and rescheduling of several events. So the 2020 LCJGT contingent turned to a new venue — Meadia Heights Golf Club — and a new sponsor as the season got underway with the Furyk Family Major.
The players were battling for double points in the tour standings, two Junior Memberships provided by Meadia Heights, and exemptions into the Buckeye Junior Golf Tour Championship. With all of this buildup, the play was just as hot as the temperatures, and in the Boys Gold Division, Garrett Engle continued his multi-year dominance in the tour. He caught fire on the back nine, shooting 32 including an eagle 2 on the par-4 15th, to finish at 3-under par 68 on the day.
Jonathan Glick used his home course advantage to finish second with 72, and Michael Fioravante finished third at 74.
Elle Overly shot 88 to win her first Girls Gold title after moving up from the Silver Division. Keegan Dings finished right on her heels with 91.
The Boys Silver Division showcased several players with great potential. On a competitive leaderboard, Tyler Swartz prevailed with a final score of 80. Jesse Shue finished second at 84, and Jamesson Radwanski finished in third place at 85.
The Girls Silver Division is the most improved from last season. Piper Smith, who was 3-under par at one point in her round, ended with a score of 76, followed by Taylor Hicks in second with a round of 79.
Chase Mitstifer won the Boys Bronze Division with a score of 96. The nine-hole Boys Futures Division was won by Miles McGinty, who carded a 42, and Vivienne Powers won the Girls Futures with a score of 47.
LANCASTER COUNTY JUNIOR GOLF TOUR
FURYK FAMILY MAJOR
At Meadia Heights
Monday
Boys Gold Division
Garrett Engle 68
Jonathan Glick 72
Michael Fioravante 74
Tanner Fackler 75
Ben Feeman 76
Dante Billoni 77
Derek McGlaughlin 78
Brock Smith 78
Logan Wagner 78
Tyson Mitchell 78
Grant Novinger 79
Sean Cliff 80
Colton Yenser 82
Bobby Nicholson 83
Matthew Wilson 83
Jared Foltz 85
Brady Wiggins 87
Jack Novis 87
Ben Wilson 88
Jeet Patel 88
Trey Rios 89
Brant Bomberger 92
Evan Jozwiak 93
Trevor Snyder 93
Jacob Geiter 96
Sawyer Marten WD
Girls Gold Division
Elle Overly 88
Keegan Dings 91
Tristan Groff 94
Amanda Wolf 98
Phoebe Stover 106
Greta Plechner 138
Boys Silver Division (Holes 8-17)
Tyler Swartz 80
Jesse Shue 84
Jamesson Radwanski 85
Ian Stefanchik 86
Kyle Ebersol 88
Isaiah Hansen 88
Zachary Lessley 91
Brody Mellinger 93
Aiden Doyle 94
Brad Hoffman 94
Austin Bortz 95
Joseph Krynock 96
Hayden Hampshire 96
Nathan Williams 96
Carter Winters 97
Joseph Callahan 97
Dylan Ackerman 97
Gavin Bereschak 97
Joseph McGinty 99
Evan Sipe 102
Vivek Patel 104
Nicholas Edelman 106
Nicholas Stramara 107
Drew Wilson 108
Ian Kennett 111
Landon Reylek 114
Lachlan Keith JWD
Ryan Hilyard DQ
Kiran George DQ
K. Holt Albertson WD
Girls Silver Division
Piper G. Smith 76
Taylor Hicks 79
Mary Emma Guldi 83
Jillian Fidler 89
Claire Hill 91
Maggie Eckroat 96
Madeleine Kemmick 102
Anna Sexton 102
Kennedy Dings 107
Savannah Miller 121
Boys Bronze Division (Holes 2-16)
Chase Mitstifer 96
Braedan Stringer 99
Christopher Everly 104
Boys Futures Division
Miles McGinty 42
Chase Dizel 47
Austin Perovich 53
AJ Everly 58
Girls Futures Division
Vivienne Powers 47
Kyla Quimby 53
Sonia Dumasia 70