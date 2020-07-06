In an unusual twist, the Lancaster County Junior Golf Tour kicked off its 2020 season Monday with its “major” tournament. The event usually falls in the middle of the season; however, COVID-19 caused the cancellation and rescheduling of several events. So the 2020 LCJGT contingent turned to a new venue — Meadia Heights Golf Club — and a new sponsor as the season got underway with the Furyk Family Major.

The players were battling for double points in the tour standings, two Junior Memberships provided by Meadia Heights, and exemptions into the Buckeye Junior Golf Tour Championship. With all of this buildup, the play was just as hot as the temperatures, and in the Boys Gold Division, Garrett Engle continued his multi-year dominance in the tour. He caught fire on the back nine, shooting 32 including an eagle 2 on the par-4 15th, to finish at 3-under par 68 on the day.

Jonathan Glick used his home course advantage to finish second with 72, and Michael Fioravante finished third at 74.

Elle Overly shot 88 to win her first Girls Gold title after moving up from the Silver Division. Keegan Dings finished right on her heels with 91.

The Boys Silver Division showcased several players with great potential. On a competitive leaderboard, Tyler Swartz prevailed with a final score of 80. Jesse Shue finished second at 84, and Jamesson Radwanski finished in third place at 85.

The Girls Silver Division is the most improved from last season. Piper Smith, who was 3-under par at one point in her round, ended with a score of 76, followed by Taylor Hicks in second with a round of 79.

Chase Mitstifer won the Boys Bronze Division with a score of 96. The nine-hole Boys Futures Division was won by Miles McGinty, who carded a 42, and Vivienne Powers won the Girls Futures with a score of 47.

LANCASTER COUNTY JUNIOR GOLF TOUR

FURYK FAMILY MAJOR

At Meadia Heights

Monday

Boys Gold Division

Garrett Engle 68

Jonathan Glick 72

Michael Fioravante 74

Tanner Fackler 75

Ben Feeman 76

Dante Billoni 77

Derek McGlaughlin 78

Brock Smith 78

Logan Wagner 78

Tyson Mitchell 78

Grant Novinger 79

Sean Cliff 80

Colton Yenser 82

Bobby Nicholson 83

Matthew Wilson 83

Jared Foltz 85

Brady Wiggins 87

Jack Novis 87

Ben Wilson 88

Jeet Patel 88

Trey Rios 89

Brant Bomberger 92

Evan Jozwiak 93

Trevor Snyder 93

Jacob Geiter 96

Sawyer Marten WD

Girls Gold Division

Elle Overly 88

Keegan Dings 91

Tristan Groff 94

Amanda Wolf 98

Phoebe Stover 106

Greta Plechner 138

Boys Silver Division (Holes 8-17)

Tyler Swartz 80

Jesse Shue 84

Jamesson Radwanski 85

Ian Stefanchik 86

Kyle Ebersol 88

Isaiah Hansen 88

Zachary Lessley 91

Brody Mellinger 93

Aiden Doyle 94

Brad Hoffman 94

Austin Bortz 95

Joseph Krynock 96

Hayden Hampshire 96

Nathan Williams 96

Carter Winters 97

Joseph Callahan 97

Dylan Ackerman 97

Gavin Bereschak 97

Joseph McGinty 99

Evan Sipe 102

Vivek Patel 104

Nicholas Edelman 106

Nicholas Stramara 107

Drew Wilson 108

Ian Kennett 111

Landon Reylek 114

Lachlan Keith JWD

Ryan Hilyard DQ

Kiran George DQ

K. Holt Albertson WD

Girls Silver Division

Piper G. Smith 76

Taylor Hicks 79

Mary Emma Guldi 83

Jillian Fidler 89

Claire Hill 91

Maggie Eckroat 96

Madeleine Kemmick 102

Anna Sexton 102

Kennedy Dings 107

Savannah Miller 121

Boys Bronze Division (Holes 2-16)

Chase Mitstifer 96

Braedan Stringer 99

Christopher Everly 104

Boys Futures Division

Miles McGinty 42

Chase Dizel 47

Austin Perovich 53

AJ Everly 58

Girls Futures Division

Vivienne Powers 47

Kyla Quimby 53

Sonia Dumasia 70