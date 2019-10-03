From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

1. When Manheim Central squares off against Lampeter-Strasburg on Friday in Lampeter, it might be the last time the Barons and the Pioneers knock heads for a long, long time. L-S dips down to Section 3 next year for the next 2-year cycle — and if that works out, you know the L-L League will strongly consider keeping the four-section format moving forward — and the Pioneers are a Class 4A outfit. Central will remain up in Section 2, and the Barons are 5A. So this matchup could be the end of the line between these longtime heavyweights for the foreseeable future. This has been a competitive series since L-S bumped up to Section 2 in 2010. Central leads 6-3, but the Pioneers won in 2010 and 2011 on the way to claiming section championships, and L-S’s 22-0 victory over Central in 2011 was the last time the Barons were shutout. In a game that could come down to trench play and winning the line-of-scrimmage battles, here’s a key kid: Central C-DT Troy Kolk has to help keep Barons’ QB Evan Simon upright, and he has to help plug holes on defense and not let L-S breakaway backs like Bryan McKim (60-644, 10.7 yards per carry, 12 TDs), Alex Knapp (28-293, 10.5 yards per carry) and Drew Harris (12-124, 10.3 yards per carry, 2 TDs) find daylight. That’s three backs averaging 10 yards per pop, and that’s pretty good. Kolk has 36 tackles and a pair of sacks so far this season.

2. Circle Friday’s Penn Manor at Cedar Crest tilt. The Comets got healthy last week, lighting up the scoreboard for 61 points in a victory over McCaskey. The Falcons, well, they had a 14-7 halftime lead against undefeated Warwick, before the Warriors rallied valiantly for a 34-14 win. So Cedar Crest is looking to get back on track here, and needs a victory to remain with the Manheim Township/Warwick/Wilson lead pack — while collecting all-important D3-6A power points. And with Manheim Township and Wilson coming up in the next two weeks, the Falcons can't get caught looking ahead, while building momentum toward those much-anticipated matchups. So this is a classic 'trap' game for Cedar Crest. Penn Manor has given up 1,100-plus rushing yards, so the Comets will have to clean that up against Cedar Crest RB Tyler Cruz, who has been a real battering ram for the Falcons.

A couple of hiccups last week, after a 12-0 Week 5 prognostication perfecto. Here are the Week 7 selections …

LAST WEEK: 10-2

OVERALL: 73-19

Cedar Crest over Penn Manor

Wilson over Hempfield

Manheim Township over Warwick

Solanco over McCaskey

Cocalico over Conestoga Valley

Elizabethtown over Garden Spot

Manheim Central over Lampeter-Strasburg

Annville-Cleona over Pequea Valley

Ephrata over Columbia

Donegal over Elco

Lancaster Catholic over Octorara

Lebanon over Northern Lebanon

