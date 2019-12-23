MYERSTOWN — You usually don’t win a Most Valuable Player award based on a nonleague game on a Monday night in late December.

But Elco’s MVP on Monday night, in a late-December nonleague game, was Emma Fox.

The Raiders’ sophomore guard — all 5-foot-2 of her — scored a career-high 11 points, pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds, made another handful of hustle plays, and was a key cog in Elco’s 53-36 victory over perennial District Three power York Catholic.

“I’m usually more of a defensive player than an offensive player,” Fox said. “And I know I’m short, but I like getting rebounds. I can usually get inside underneath the taller kids and rip down rebounds.”

Fox did plenty of that against York Catholic, pulling down rebounds against the Fighting Irish’s taller front-court players, while out-hustling York Catholic’s guards for loose balls in 50/50 situations.

“She played great,” York Catholic coach Kevin Bankos said of Fox. “If she plays that way every time, that team is going to be hard to beat. She really crashed the boards. And all the scoring she did was a bonus. She got most of the loose balls and most of the rebounds. She played really, really well.”

“Emma is 5-foot-nothing,” Elco coach Ashli Shay said. “But she makes those little hustle plays, and does the intangible things. That’s how she’s earned her way into our starting lineup.”

Kailey Eckhart poured in a career-high 21 points — including 11 of 12 at the foul line — and grabbed 10 rebounds, Ashley Yoh popped in six of her 14 points in the third quarter, when the Raiders broke the game wide open, and Elco out-rebounded the Irish 36-19 to hit the holiday break at 5-3 overall, and just a game behind Lancaster Catholic and undefeated Northern Lebanon in the L-L League Section Four race.

Fouls wrecked York Catholic, as Elco was in the bonus late in the first quarter. Eckhart went 10 for 10 at the line in the first half alone, and the Raiders went 15 for 22 at the line overall. Eckhart had 12 points and Fox had nine points at the break, when Elco built a 33-17 lead.

BOX SCORE

“My shots were falling,” Fox said “The ball kept coming to me, and I kept making shots. And I was able to keep getting rebounds. It was huge for us to make all of those free throws; it helped us build the lead.”

Elco’s largest lead was 49-29 on Eckhart’s jumper with 6:15 to go in the fourth quarter, as the Raiders never trailed, and weren't fazed by 13 turnovers.

Keely Brennan hit a pair of first-quarter 3-pointers and scored 10 points, Drew Kile chipped in with nine points, and Gabbie Tully had nine rebounds for the Irish, who dipped to 2-5 overall.

