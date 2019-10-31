The Philadelphia 76ers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 117-95 to remain undefeated (4-0) early in the season, as reported by the Associated Press.

But the big story was not the game but the tussle during the contest by Sixers big man Joel Embiid and T-Wolves center Karl-Anthony Towns.

Here's video of the brawl and reaction to the scuffle.

Here is Embiid shadow boxing as he leaves the court following his ejection.

Here's Embiid talking about the fight after the game.

Towns' mom is at the upper-right near the finish of this video yelling at Embiid as he leaves the court.

Here's how Embiid described the encounter.

And here is Towns response to Embiid's post.