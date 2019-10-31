The Philadelphia 76ers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 117-95 to remain undefeated (4-0) early in the season, as reported by the Associated Press.
But the big story was not the game but the tussle during the contest by Sixers big man Joel Embiid and T-Wolves center Karl-Anthony Towns.
Here's video of the brawl and reaction to the scuffle.
BENCHES CLEAR AS JOEL EMBIID AND KARL ANTHONY-TOWNS GO AT IT pic.twitter.com/pXrCukYQPK— NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) October 31, 2019
Here is Embiid shadow boxing as he leaves the court following his ejection.
Joel Embiid’s reaction to getting ejected after his fight with KAT 😂 pic.twitter.com/E1khE5xfgG— Whistle (@WhistleSports) October 31, 2019
Here's Embiid talking about the fight after the game.
"First of all, I ain't no...."Embiid with an all-timer borrowed from Mike Scott to describe the fight with KAT tonight. pic.twitter.com/heYFMPXkpy— NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) October 31, 2019
Towns' mom is at the upper-right near the finish of this video yelling at Embiid as he leaves the court.
KAT’s mom was ready to go at Embiid 😳 pic.twitter.com/r68LUnuPRE— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) October 31, 2019
Here's how Embiid described the encounter.
Great team win!!! I was raised around lions and a cat pulled on me tonight lmao.. Got his mama giving middle fingers left and right. That’s some SERIOUS REAL ESTATE #FightNight #IAintNoBitch pic.twitter.com/MWc9p0jy7u— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) October 31, 2019
And here is Towns response to Embiid's post.
I aIN’t nO BiTcH RaiSeD ARoUnD LiOnS🧢🧢🧢🧢🧢🧢🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡#BitchTalk pic.twitter.com/5ujFmRXh9Q— Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) October 31, 2019