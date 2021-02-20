The twisting and turning saga that was the Elizabethtown vs. Conestoga Valley coronavirus-induced suspended game took another left turn Saturday.

A sharp left.

With the Bears and the Buckskins set to play one and a half games to decide Elizabethtown’s fate in the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two chase, a transformer blew out at Elizabethtown High School, and just two hours before tip-off, the game-and-a-half were abruptly moved to Bear Creek Elementary School.

It’s been that kind of a basketball season so hey, why not?

By the end of the night — regardless of the smaller, unfamiliar venue — Elizabethtown did what it needed to do: Win two games.

In the opener, the Bears polished off the suspended game from Jan. 27 in Witmer. Elizabethtown had a 33-16 lead when the game was halted at halftime when the Buckskins were summoned to immediately go into quarantine. The Bears took the suspended game 62-30.

About a half hour later, Elizabethtown had to scratch and claw and earn every inch, in a hard-fought 43-38 win over CV.

End result: Elizabethtown and Ephrata are the Section Two co-champs; they both went 7-1 in league games, splitting their season series. The Bears (10-2 overall) and the Mountaineers will now play a one-game playoff on Monday at 6 p.m. at Cocalico for a spot in the league playoffs.

The winner there will be right back at Cocalico on Tuesday at 6 p.m to take on the Section Three-champ Eagles in a league quarterfinal.

“We wanted the section outright,” Elizabethtown coach John Myers said, “but if you would have told me three months ago that we’d be 10-2 and have a co-title, I would have signed up for that.”

“We’ll take it,” Bears’ senior Carly Sedun said. “Under the circumstances, it’s not exactly what we wanted. But we’re still the champs. If we have to share it, so be it.”

Sedun dominated on the low blocks in Saturday’s nightcap, despite CV’s unrelenting crashing, clogging of the middle and boxing out. Sedun popped in a season-high 16 points and she pulled down 12 rebounds.

She did her five-star work in crunch time; in the fourth quarter, in a back-and-forth, possession-by-possession game, Sedun cashed in on three must-have post buckets down the stretch.

CV (1-7, 2-9) had a 32-31 lead on Kassandra Horning’s free throw with 5:38 to go. On Elizabethtown’s ensuing trip, Sedun coaxed in a short baseline jumper and the Bears led for good, 33-32, with 5:27 to go. Earlier, Sedun’s power move had given Elizabethtown a 31-30 edge. Later, Sedun’s rebound and stick-back bucket gave the Bears a 35-32 cushion with 4:11 to play.

“CV didn’t make it easy,” Sedun said. “We were frustrated a little bit, but we focused on winning and keeping a positive mentality.”

GAME 1 BOX SCORE

GAME 2 BOX SCORE

Macy Seaman’s rebound and put-back iced it, giving Elizabethtown a 42-36 cushion with 46 seconds left.

“The message in the fourth quarter was to stay calm, be patient, stay together and take good shots,” Myers said.

Sedun helped see to that.

Taylor Hehnly scored 15 points in the nightcap for the Bucks, who had a 30-29 lead heading into the fourth, plus a lead midway through the final stanza — while playing a game and a half with a seven-player bench.

It’s been a season of injuries and various ailments for CV, which was 2-0 back on Jan. 27, when Elizabethtown came to Witmer.

“Our kids played so hard,” CV coach Bill Moore said. “They did all we could ask for. I don’t know anybody else who has played a game and a half on the same day, so that might be some kind of a record? I do know we played six quarters with seven players. I’m so proud of them for that.”

