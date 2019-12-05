With two goals and an assist from Austin DiPofi, three assists from Carter Lutter and 21 saves from goaltender Kaden Rhyder, Elizabethtown defeated Susquehannock, 6-2, in a Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League game Wednesday night at Klick Lewis Arena.
The Bears (2-5-1-0), with players from Elizabethtown, Donegal and Middletown, took a 2-0 lead into the end of the first period. After the Warriors (0-7-1-1) netted their first goal early in the second period, E-town's DiPofi scored his second goal of the night, short-handed, and the first of four straight goals that helped the Bears pull away.
Andrew Baibos and Kyle McCormick scored the Susquehannock goals, and the Warriors' Brady Frey stopped 28 shots.
Also in the Viola Division
Cedar Crest 3, Penn Manor 0: The Falcons (7-1-0-0), with players from Cedar Crest, Lebanon, Lebanon Catholic and Elco, bounced back from their first loss of the season. Lebanon Catholic's Nolan Harner turned away 26 shots for his second shutout of the season, and Cedar Crest's Braden Verhagen and Anthony Long gave the Falcons the offense they needed with two goals in the first 8:16, and Isaac Long capped the scoring with a late empty-net goal. Penn Manor's Neel Mahapatra stopped 26 shots for the Comets (4-3-0-0), whose roster includes players from Penn Manor, Lancaster Catholic, Lancaster Country Day and Solanco. The result was the Comets' second shutout loss in three games.
Wednesday's Other Score
Bears Division
Lower Dauphin 10, Cumberland Valley 0
Friday's Schedule
Bears Division
Cumberland Valley vs. Palmyra at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:30 p.m.
Central Dauphin vs. Susquehanna at Twin Ponds, 8:30 p.m.
Hershey vs. Manheim Township at Lancaster Ice Rink, 9 p.m.
Viola Division
West Shore vs. Palmyra at Klick Lewis Arena, 6:45 p.m.
Keystone vs. Warwick at Lancaster Ice Rink, 7:15 p.m.
Dallastown vs. Hempfield at Regency Ice Rink, 8:20 p.m.
Central York vs. Manheim Central at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:30 p.m.
