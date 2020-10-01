Taking one look at the final scores, it's obvious that Thursday's highly anticipated Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One girls cross country meet at Elizabethtown was worthy of its billing.

Cedar Crest defeated the host Bears, 28-29, while Elizabethtown topped Hempfield by the same score. The Black Knights defeated the Falcons, 27-28.

All three teams finished 2-1 on the day, and each scored 17 points to beat Penn Manor.

"Normally we focus in on one team and this one we had talent from many teams. It was a great race from beginning to end," Knights coach Curt Rogers said. "I saw the Hempfield runners going all the way to the finish, but I saw the E-town runners doing the same thing, the Cedar Crest runners doing the same thing. It was a great contest for the girls."

Elizabethtown senior Madeline Quinn defended her home course by placing first with a time of 19 minutes, 22 seconds.

"My goal was to come and win today, especially with it being my senior night and the home course," said Quinn, who has committed to run at Highpoint University next year. "It definitely helps to run against the competition you will run at in leagues, districts and states. I just feel so grateful I got to race today and the last two meets with COVID and everything."

The battle with reigning L-L champ Gwyneth Young was outstanding through much of the race, however, Hempfield freshman Ella Wolfe drew notice by holding off Young for second place in 19:33.

Over the next several positions, Jordan Dirisio and Sierra Kapcsos of Elizabethtown, Lily Williams of Hempfield, and Grace Tadajweski and Jillian Tobias of Cedar Crest, followed by Black Knights tandem of Hannah Kilheffer and Molly Siebert, only added to the unusual scoring.

Falcons coach Brandon Risser made no predictions while waiting for the results.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"We got better as a team today, but might have lost to a couple teams," he said. "We've got to take today, build off of it and move forward. This was only the second race for some of our runners since (last) October. Racing is different than training."

One of the boys competitions was close. In fact, for the second straight season Hempfield topped Cedar Crest by just one point, 27-28.

“Our kids were like, ‘The same score?’ and I said that must be our relationship,” Rogers said. “Historically Cedar Crest and Hempfield are competitive with each other and love to compete against each other.”

The two teams garnered eight of the top nine finishes, although the story of the boys meet was Penn Manor's Graham Thomas, who cruised the course in less than 16 minutes and claimed victory by more than a minute.

Thomas, who placed in front of Aidan Hodge (Hempfield) and Ryan Wolfe (Cedar Crest), looks ready for the postseason.

"It felt great,” he said. “It was a beautiful day, a beautiful course, and good solid guys. It was a lot of fun. This was one to push hard and see what we've got. You are not going to drop a whole minute off your PR in one race. You've got to work it down there."

Evan Eshleman of Hempfield was fourth, with the Falcons duo of Luke Hinegardner and Tommy Bildheiser rounding out the top six.

The Knights and Cedar Crest defeated Elizabethtown and the Comets. Penn Manor took down the host Bears, 17-43.