The 2019 season opener between Elizabethtown and Donegal was much different from last year’s, where the Bears won in a 49-33 shootout.
With both offenses stagnant for much of the game, Elizabethtown fought through first-half struggles to rally for a 17-7 victory over their next-door rivals. Both of the Bears’ touchdowns came in the second half, and their defense was able to hold Donegal’s Wing-T attack to just 45 yards on the ground.
After early turnovers and punts from each side, the Indians finally scored late in the first quarter, when senior wideout Jacob Shoemaker got behind Elizabethtown’s pass coverage for a wide-open 54-yard TD from junior QB Trent Weaver.
Elizabethtown junior kicker Cade Denlinger sent a 47-yard field goal through the uprights as time expired in the second quarter to cut the lead to 7-3.
The Bears were able to find the end zone late in the third off a 14-yard TD run from Allen, set up by a third-down throw to junior Riley Drager from Patrick Gilhool and a couple of wildcat runs from senior Cole Rice.
Allen scored again on the following drive, this time from 10 yards out after Drager reeled in a 37-yard strike.
The Indians threatened to score twice from there, driving deep into the Bears' red zone, but interceptions from Rice (via a one-handed catch) and Drager (off a tipped ball) were enough to seal the win for Elizabethtown.
Allen, in his first career start at running back, led all players with 81 rushing yards on 15 carries, plus the two TDs. Gilhool threw for 123 yards on 11 for 18 passing. Drager led the Bears with 3 catches for 57 yards.
Weaver had 176 yards through the air on 12 for 22 passing. Shoemaker (4 catches, 80 yards) and senior Joe Fox (6 catches, 74 yards) paced Donegal in receiving.