Six games dotted the L-L League girls basketball slate on Saturday, including one head-to-head section clash. Here’s the roundup, with some notables …

SECTION 2

Elizabethtown 38, Warwick 29 — The Bears had to pull some teeth, but they were able to squeeze past the host Warriors and remain undefeated and in a first-place tie in the Section 2 hunt. E-town (4-0 league, 4-0 overall) and Conestoga Valley (1-0, 2-0) are both undefeated and tied for first in the loss column; the Buckskins are due to come out of a coronavirus shutdown on Monday vs. Warwick, and try and get as many makeup games in as possible before the Feb. 22 league deadline. Saturday, Elise Hassinger (11 points) and Macy Seaman (10 points) paced the Bears, who broke open a close 2-point halftime spread to pull away late from the Warriors. Lauren Pyle popped in 11 points for Warwick (1-4, 2-4).

NONLEAGUE

Columbia 50, Kennard-Dale 24 — The Crimson Tide continues to rise. Brie Droege (20 points) and Brooke Droege (18 points) led the way in the scoring column, and Columbia (7-2) roared to a 32-9 lead at the half and eased past the host Rams. The Tide, ranked No. 2 in the District 3 Class 2A power ratings behind two-time defending champ Linden Hall, used a 15-2 second-quarter blitz to open up plenty of breathing as Columbia won its third game in a row.

Lebanon 52, Oley Valley 31 — Finally, a W for the Cedars. One day after joining the 1,000-point club, Giahny Correa added to that total with a game-high 15 points, and Lebanon (1-8) finished fast, outscoring the Lynx 13-3 in the fourth quarter to win going away. The host Cedars had a 20-12 lead at the break, and built on that with a 19-point third-quarter binge, as Madison Bishop (season-high 9 points) and Sophia Blouch (8 points) and Zaelys De’Arce (8 points) chipped in on the scoring chart.

Kutztown 26, Annville-Cleona 23 — One day after failing to hold off Columbia down the stretch in a Section 5 setback, the Dutchmen couldn’t quite pull off a comeback of their own against the Cougars. Reagan Loeb scored 10 points, and host Kutztown used a 5-1 third-quarter clip for a 5-point lead, and then held off A-C (4-5) at the wire. Brittany Nye scored 10 points for the Dutchmen.

Susquenita 36, Northern Lebanon 35 — The host Vikings closed the game with a spirited 15-point fourth-quarter run, but NL fell behind 11-3 early on and couldn’t get over the hump. The Blackhawks were up 17-13 at the half, and the Vikes (4-5) outscored Susquenita 22-19 in the second half. But it wasn’t quite enough. Ashlyn Messinger (12 points), Emily Hauck (season-high 11 points) and Rachel Papson (10 points) all hit for double-digits for NL, which dropped its third game in a row.

In another nonleague game on Saturday, Solanco got off to a sizzling start, but the Golden Mules needed a fast finish to fend off Lancaster Mennonite in a hotly contested game in Quarryville. Here’s the game story …

