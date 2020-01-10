Elizabethtown pushed its advantage to eight points less than a minute into the start of the third quarter at Lebanon on Friday night thanks to a putback layup from leading scorer Elijah Eberly.

On his way down, Eberly turned his left ankle and went to the floor. He soon hopped off the court on his right foot and spent the rest of the night on the bench icing his left ankle..

It didn’t matter. The visiting Bears built their advantage from there en route to a 63-46 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two boys basketball victory at Lebanon.

With the win, E-town (5-2 league, 9-4 overall) stayed in a first-place tie with Warwick (5-2, 9-4) atop the Section Two standings, while Lebanon dropped to 4-3, 7-6.

“Our team as a whole realized when he (Eberly) went down he’s a big factor with rebounding, defense and scoring,” E-town 5-10 senior guard Ryan Parise said. “We sort of all pulled together. ...We knew the situation. We had to stay focused and step up and get the win.”

Friday’s victory came exactly a week after E-town’s worst performance of the season, a 76-54 home loss to Warwick.

“We were definitely frustrated,” Parise said when recalling the Warwick loss. “We just realized if we want to be section or league contenders we have to win games like that. ...We have two back-to-back wins now and a game tomorrow.”

Parise led all scorers Friday with 21 points to go along with four steals and three rebounds. Eberly (13 points, six rebounds, two blocks) and 6-3 junior guard/forward Lucas Pierson (15 points, eight steals, three rebounds) also finished in double-figures scoring for the Bears.

The Cedars suffered their largest margin of defeat of the season, with senior guard Raylin Pena (15 points, two steals, one rebound) and Marquis Ferreira (10 points, three rebounds) finished in double-figures scoring.

First half: E-town forced six Lebanon turnovers in the opening frame and often scored in transition, at one point using a 10-0 run to jump out to an early 14-3 lead and led by as much as 18-5 in the first quarter.

“That’s how we like to play. That’s why we’re scoring so many points because we like to play in transition,” fourth-year E-town coach Rocky Parise said. “And tonight we really dug in defensively and we got stops, which led to that transition.”

Lebanon clawed back in the second quarter and closed the deficit to 30-22 by halftime.

Second half: After the 6-foot, 4-inch Eberly went down, the 6-3 junior Pierson slid into the role of rim protector, aided by sixth man Patrick Gilhool, a 6-3 sophomore, who filled in for Eberly off the bench. That duo mostly kept Lebanon junior forward Isaiah Rodriguez (eight points, seven rebounds) away from the basket, as the Cedars also shot an icey 17.6 percent from 3-point range (3-for-17).

“It’s interesting because Lucas is just as athletic as Elijah, just not as long,” coach Parise said. “But Lucas is stronger. So I think Lucas did a better job on Rodriguez, which is something to think about.”

Coach Parise said he expects a quick return for Eberly, who was seen with his left ankle wrapped and putting weight on his left foot when hobbling out of the locker room after the game.

BOX SCORE

Up next: E-town will face Middletown on Saturday in the fourth game of the Mid-Penn vs. L-L showdown at Manheim Central, with scheduled tip-off of 4:30 p.m. Lebanon will face Conrad Weiser on Saturday in the second game of a four-game showcase event at Garden Spot, with a scheduled tip-off of 3 p.m.