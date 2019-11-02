For the first time in more than two seasons, Elizabethtown picked up a standings point, tying Susquehannock 4-4 in a Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League Viola Division game Friday at York Ice Arena.
The Bears (0-0-1), with players from Elizabethtown, Donegal and Middletown, had taken a 4-3 lead on Austin DiPofi's goal with two seconds left in the second period, but the Warriors (0-2-1) tied the game with a power play goal from Cody Rodgers. Kaden Rhyder made 26 saves in goal for Elizabethtown while his Susquehannock counterpart, Brady Frey, stopped 34 shots.
Warwick 8, Dllastown 8: Trailing 8-4 entering the third period, the Warriors (0-1-1) rallied with two goals from Jonathan Bergh, who had a hat trick, as well as tallies from Jack Evans and Kyle Zimmerman, who netted two goals and three assists.
The Wildcats (0-2-1) had built a lead with two goals each from Brock Stitley and Trae Schanberger, who also had four assists. Dallastown goaltender Sami Saarinen maded 29 saves while Warwick's Cody Benjamin made 15 saves.
Cedar Crest 2, Penn Manor 1: Nolan Harner stopped 24 of 25 shots to help the Falcons (2-0) remain unbeaten. Cedar Crest took a 2-0 lead with second-period goals from Ryan Daub and Anthony Long. The Comets (0-1), with players from Penn Manor, Lancaster Catholic, Lancaster Country Day and Solanco, got a late goal from Solanco's Kalviin Kowal. Penn Manor's Neel Mahapatra stopped 19 of the 21 shots he faced in goal.
In the Bears Division
Lower Dauphin 8, Manheim Township 2: Jack McNally broke a 1-1 tie with 1:29 left in the first period, Trey Jeffers and Noah Leach scored two goals each, and Eric West made 26 saves to pace the Falcons (2-0) to their second straight victory.
Jeffers gave Lower Dauphin a 1-0 lead before Gavin Paterson scored the season's first goal for the Blue Streaks (0-2) at the midpoint of the first period. Carson Kennedy also scored for Manheim Township, which had fallen behind 4-1 in the second period. Jared Gordon made 25 saves in goal for the Blue Streaks, who have dropped their first two games.
Monday's Schedule
Bears Division
Susuehanna vs. Central Dauphin at Twin Ponds, 7 p.m.
Palmyra vs. Lower Dauphin at Twin Ponds, 7:45 p.m.
Viola Division
West Shore vs. Susquehannock at York Ice Arena, 6:30 p.m.
Manheim Central vs. Twin Valley at Body Zone, 6:45 p.m.
Elizabethtown vs. Dallastown at York Ice Arena, 8:15 p.m.
Penn Manor vs. Annville-Cleona at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:30 p.m.
For more information, visit the CPIHL's website.