Missing one of the top runners in the Lancaster-Lebanon League, the Elizabethtown girls needed someone to step up.
While the Bears had Katie Locker during Tuesday’s home cross country meet against Warwick, they were missing Maddi Quinn, who according to coach Mark Gallagher is recovering from an injury.
Sierra Kapcso did what she could to help by finishing third, and fellow sophomore Olivia Shenk did the rest, placing fourth overall, which earned the points that gave Elizabethtown a 28-29 victory.
Of course, it wasn’t easy.
Shenk trailed a pair of Warwick runners after 2 miles, and even as the trio entered the Elizabethtown stadium to complete the race around the track. She broke even in the final turn, then sprinted her way past both in the final 75 yards.
“I can’t really see anybody that far ahead of me,” she said after her time of 23.11. “I just know I needed to beat two girls. At the very last second, I got ahead of both.”
Locker was her typical self, as the defending league champion won in 20:13. Warwick’s Anna Martin was strong throughout the race, and her time of 20:53 was good for a solid second.
Kapcso was third in 21:08, setting the stage for her teammate.
“It was painful, but it was fun,” Kapcso said. “I’ve been training with Katie since, like, June, beginning of July. I’ve been training with her every day since then, so I felt more prepared. That definitely helps me set my goals for the season and postseason goals being able to look back at what she did and how much I’ve been training with her and putting that forward.”
Edging Warriors Alexa Wenger by a mere second and Kendall Eby by only three, Shenk was glad to do her part
“There’s so many good runners on our team. It’s just hard to believe,” she said. “It’s my first year and it’s amazing.”
Although Elizabethtown’s Jesse Myers (17:32) and Alex Hartman (17:46) took the top two spots in the boys’ competition, the depth that made Warwick one of the league’s best a season ago came through once again.
The Warriors earned third, fourth, sixth, seventh and eighth places to win the boys’ meet 28-33.
Seniors Jeremy Bell (18:00) and Parker Keares (18:34) were third and fourth, respectively, for the Warriors. Jeremiah Hendrix, J.H. Mertz and Ryan Horner rounded out the pack of times separated by only 1:17.
“We’ve had a lot of good sophomore talent come in that have developed as freshmen from last year,” said Warwick coach Matt Bomberger. “So, it was a good look at what we’re going to do later in the season with our pack.’’
Bomberger was glad his team was able to work around the performance of Myers and Hartman.
“It’s been good because we had our top one-two punch and then guys to follow,” he said. “There’s holes to be filled, and guys need to step up and they’re doing a great job, and that’s what happened today.”
Nathan Johnson was fifth for the Bears.