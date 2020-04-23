Schools have been closed in the Elizabethtown Area School District since March 13 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That also turned out to be the last day of practice for the school's varsity girls lacrosse team.

“When lacrosse season was canceled,” senior defender Abbi Dehmey said, “I took it pretty hard. I wanted to stay busy doing something.”

A few weeks ago, that something was a T-shirt quilt Dehmey stayed busy working on with a sewing machine she had received as a Christmas present in third grade.

She has since put the quilt aside. Instead, she's now making cloth masks for others, an idea she first got one morning after watching her mom leave for work at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

“She was just really stressed out,” Dehmey said of her mother. “She’s manning the screening tests for visitors coming into the hospital. I went to Walmart. I bought some fabric and made her a mask. I spent two hours making it and gave it to her.”

Dehmey’s grandmother, the woman responsible for originally teaching Dehmey to sew, took notice.

“My grandma was like, ‘Whoa, that’s awesome that you made that,’” Dehmey said. “So my grandma encouraged me to continue to do it.”

Since that first mask, Dehmey has made more than 150 of them, the majority donated or given away to those in need. She has sold some for $5 along the way in order to help cover expenses for ribbon, thread and bobbins — she has plenty of fabric thanks to donations from family members.

Dehmey has taken mask orders from others through posting on her personal Facebook page and by word of mouth. When an order is completed, she leaves the masks in a basket on the front porch outside her family’s home.

“One guy was saying he needed a mask to wear while he took his partner to dialysis,” Dehmey said. “I made him one and told him to come by my house and pick it up.”

Dehmey isn’t quite sure where the giving side of her comes from. But she’s been helping others for years.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

At Willowood Swim Club in Elizabethtown, she’s worked as a lifeguard and taught swim lessons to youngsters for the last three summers, relying on knowledge she gained as a competitive swimmer through her sophomore year of high school, when she had to quit the sport because of health complications with her lungs.

Dehmey also started her own tutoring business in November, and has since helped four younger students from fifth through ninth grade.

And she served as an assistant soccer coach with the Elizabethtown girls middle school team last fall. It’s through that experience she realized she’d like to one day become a middle school English teacher, a goal she’ll begin pursuing later this year through the Schreyer Honors College at Penn State.

However, Dehmey admits she hasn’t always been focused on others.

“My senior year has been very focused on me and college and what I’m going to do with my life,” she said. “People will read about COVID-19 in textbooks. I want to remember that I did something to help.”