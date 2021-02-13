It’s too bad the Lancaster-Lebanon League isn’t counting its crossover games toward section records this season, because the Section 1 and Section 2 girls basketball standings would certainly be something to behold as the stretch drive develops.

For the second time in three days, a certain Section 2 team picked off a heavyweight Section 1 squad on Saturday afternoon, in a battle of first-place teams. Jade Love-Morris scored 12 points, Elise Hassinger chipped in with 11 points, and Section 2 co-leader Elizabethtown played a sparkling second half for a 46-36 victory over Section 1 champ Hempfield in E-town.

Alas, it didn’t go in the league victory column for the Bears, who KO’d Cedar Crest, another Section 1 kingpin, on Thursday. But it was a clutch win against a solid Class 6A section champ that has already locked up a spot in the league playoffs.

“This is huge for us,” Love-Morris said. “It was awesome to go out and take care of business.”

E-town coach John Myers had a previous commitment and missed the game. One of his trusty assistants, Todd Brubaker, skippered the Bears to victory.

The Section 2 race got a minuscule facelift Saturday, when Ephrata (6-1 in league games) topped Conestoga Valley 61-40 to move a couple of microscopic percentage points ahead of E-town (5-1 league, 7-1 overall).

But the Mountaineers and the Bears are tied for first place in the loss column, and they split their season series. As far as section games go, Ephrata wraps up Tuesday at home against CV, while E-town will play two games against the Buckskins next Saturday: The resumption of their Jan. 27 tilt, which was halted at halftime, and then a full game to follow later in the evening.

If E-town and Ephrata are tied at the top at the finish line, they’ll be named co-champs, and the team with the better District 3 power rating will go to the league playoffs.

Saturday, E-town got the all-important last run against Hempfield, which had its five-game winning streak halted. Thanks to Autumn Cook’s 3-pointer just before the halftime horn, the Knights (7-1, 9-4) had an 18-17 lead at the break. But the Bears played a dandy second half, and started pulling away midway through the third, when Ainsley Raybold drilled back-to-back jumpers, including a 3-pointer that gave E-town a 24-19 edge.

Hassinger and Macy Seaman added inside buckets, and E-town was up 29-24 heading into the fourth quarter. Hempfield drew to within 31-29 on Cook’s transition basket with 4:27 to go. But after that, it was all Bears, who forced the action the rest of the way.

Love-Morris had a pair of transition layups, Seaman scored in the lane, Hassinger had a post bucket and Raybold knocked down another 3-pointer during the spree, when E-town pushed its lead to 12 — and that was that.

Hempfield never recovered.

“That momentum we created was huge for us,” Love-Morris said. “It gave us a lot of relief, and we were able to shut the game down right then and there.”

E-town won the rebounding battle by a 32-29 count, as Seaman — a Kean University recruit — plucked 10 boards and Hassinger had seven rebounds for the Bears, who kept Hempfield’s twin post towers relatively in check; Lauren Moffatt had eight points and 10 rebounds and Orianna Edmond had four points and five boards for the Knights. But they spent the afternoon trying to shoot and crash through a maze of hands and aggressive box-outs.

“They out-hustled us,” Hempfield coach Kendra Merrifield said. “They wanted it more, so kudos to them. They came ready to play, they turned it on, and they never turned it off. We talked about keeping them off the boards, because that’s where they get their energy. Love-Morris, whether she’s scoring or not, also brought that energy for them. Hopefully we can use this game to learn some things moving forward.”

