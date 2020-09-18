The play on the field certainly wasn’t pretty, but Elizabethtown got it done in the inaugural game of 2020, walloping McCaskey 42-6 to get the nonleague victory in Lancaster on Friday night.

It took a while for both teams to get going. Elizabethtown had some bright spots early, driving into McCaskey territory twice, but the Bears stalled out both times, the first time getting a touchdown nullified on an illegal forward pass. Their defense was much better, holding the Red Tornado to a grand total of 0 yards in the opening quarter.

Elizabethtown got the ball early in the second and proceeded to erase nearly half the quarter on an 18-play scoring drive, aided by a defensive pass interference by McCaskey on fourth down just inside the red zone. Junior QB Pat Gilhool took advantage, scoring on a 6-yard keeper for the first score of the game.

Just two plays later, senior Brandon Lewis made a diving interception to give the Bears the ball back.

They took just five more plays to score, this time on a 25-yard run from sophomore Logan Lentz. The Red Tornado finally came to life with a pair of long runs, but a tipped pass resulted in another pick for Elizabethtown, with senior Riley Drager going 75 yards to the house just before halftime.

The Bears scored on another Lentz run, this one from 8 yards out, early in the second half. To their credit, the Red Tornado didn’t give in easily, using a fake-punt run from Will Almeyda to spark a scoring drive, ending with a TD from 12 yards out by Josiah Gray late in the third.

Just a few plays into the fourth, Jake Heckman fell on a McCaskey fumble to set up Elizabethtown for a 9-yard TD pass from backup QB Josh Rudy to Brandonn Frey. Cade Capello would add a 10-yard run late as well.

Up next

In Week 2 next Friday, Elizabethtown will venture south to Quarryville and a Section Two tilt with Solanco. Meanwhile, McCaskey will open its Section One slate, hosting Cedar Crest.