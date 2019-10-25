Out of all the Lancaster-Lebanon League football games in the final week of the regular season, just one had zero playoff implications behind it.
But Elizabethtown didn't play like its season was ending.
The Bears jumped on host Conestoga Valley from the get-go, busting up the Buckskins’ Senior Night with a narrow 17-10 victory in Section Two. Elizabethtown's defense sacked CV quarterback Bradley Stoltzfus five times overall, withstanding a late charge as well to hold on for the win.
After forcing a quick three-and-out to start the night, the Bears erased the majority of the first quarter with a 12-play drive, slowly moving the ball down the field en route to a 4-yard touchdown run from Leon Allen.
Two Jett Kelly sacks on the following CV possession resulted in another punt, and the Bears (2-4 L-L, 4-6 overall) once again ate up a ton of clock, this time with a 10-play drive that ran into the second. When that stalled, kicker Cade Denlinger nailed a 44-yard field goal.
The Buckskins (2-4, 2-8) did move the ball into Elizabethtown territory afterward, but sacks by Adnan Traore and Sean Doll, the latter on fourth down, gave the ball back to Elizabethtown. Pat Gilhool took advantage, finding Cole Rice for a 29-yard TD pass.
CV gambled to start the second half with an onside kick, recovering it in Bears territory. Stoltzfus scored from a yard out shortly thereafter.
It was bend-don't-break from there for Elizabethtown's defense. The Bears forced a turnover on downs with a fourth-down sack from Ashton Astree on the next CV drive. They later held the Buckskins to a 24-yard Nathan Heck field goal after a seven-minute fourth-quarter drive. CV had one last chance to tie the game late deep in its own territory but didn't move the ball far before turning it over on downs.