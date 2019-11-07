Ice hockey helmet logo
Austin DiPofi and CJ Samo scored two goals each, Kaden Rhyder ade 33 saves, and Elizabethtown snapped a 39-game winless drought with a 7-5 victory over Central York in a Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League Viola Division game Wednesday night at York Ice Arena.

The Bears (1-1-1), with players from Elizabethtown, Donegal and Middletown, trailed 5-4 midway through the second period when E-town's Samo netted his second goal of the game on the power play with 7:02 left in the frame. Donegal's Nick Miller put the Bears ahead with 4:14 left in the period, and E-town's Liam Hanley tacked on the only goal of the third period to seal the program's first victory since Jan. 30, 2017.

Logan Meyers scored four goals for the Panthers (1-1-0), and Jason Meluzio made 26 saves.

Wednesday's Other Scores

Bears Division

Hershey 5, Central Dauphin 4

Cumberland Valley 8, Susquehanna 3

Viola Division

Cedar Crest 8, Keystone 4

Friday's Schedule

Bears Division

Lower Dauphin vs. Cumberland Valley at Twin Ponds, 8:15 p.m.

Palmyra vs. Manheim Township at Regency Ice Rink, 8:20 p.m.

Viola Division

Twin Valley vs. Hempfield at Lancaster Ice Rink, 7:15 p.m.

Keystone vs. West Shore at Twin Ponds, 8:30 p.m.

Warwick vs. Palmyra at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:45 p.m.

Annville-Cleona vs. Cedar Crest at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:45 p.m.

For more information, visit the CPIHL's website.