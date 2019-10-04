One week after losing in dramatic fashion, Elizabethtown turned the tables Friday night, scoring 27 unanswered points to top host Garden Spot 27-19 in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two football action.
The Spartans duo of quarterback Jesse Martin and running back John Dykie carved up the Bears’ defense for most of the first half, accounting for all but 7 of their team’s yards from scrimmage, a stat that held to the end of the game. Martin scored on touchdown runs of 23 and 5 yards on Garden Spot’s first two drives, and later found Dykie for a 26-yard TD early in the second quarter.
Elizabethtown (1-3 L-L, 3-4 overall) fought back, however, using a 22-yard catch and a 13-yard run from Riley Drager to pick up its first two first downs of the game late in the half. Cole Rice snagged a twisting 20-yard pass on third-and-long to set himself up for a 1-yard TD pass from Pat Gilhool on the next play.
Then the Bears’ special teams unit came up big, blocking a Martin punt, which Cole Hitz returned to the Spartans’ 8-yard line. Gilhool scored from a yard out with the clock ticking down in the half to cut the lead to 19-13.
From there, Elizabethtown’s defense shut Garden Spot (0-4, 0-7) down in the second half, forcing five punts. After a few hiccups of their own, Gilhool found Drager for 27 yards on a fourth-and-long early in the fourth quarter, diving for the pylon on a scramble from 3 yards out shortly afterward to give the Bears a 20-19 advantage.
Special teams reared its head again a few drives later when Martin was swarmed on an attempted punt, giving Elizabethtown great field position, allowing Rice to cap the night with a 9-yard jet sweep TD.
Up next: Elizabethtown will travel to Penn Manor in Week 8, while Garden Spot will host Cocalico.