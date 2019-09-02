While his teammates were busy lighting up the scoreboard in Friday’s 47-32 non-league road victory, Elizabethtown junior defensive end Jett Kelly was busy lighting up those in Dover jerseys.
The 6-foot, 1-inch, 205-pound d-end tallied 15 tackles, six tackles for loss, five sacks and a forced fumble. He also saw action on every special teams unit. And from his offensive guard spot, Kelly provided protection for a passing game that put up more than 300 yards to help the Bears improve to 2-0 overall.
For his efforts, Kelly is LNP’s Week Two Football Player of the Week, sponsored by Kegel's Produce. And before we move on to the standard Q&A conducted with the Player of the Week, it’s worth noting here Kelly’s dad, Shawn, played football at Donegal years ago. And his mother, Bree, was among the all-time assist leaders for the Villanova field hockey program in the early 1990s. Kelly also trains with Sean Sellers, a Class of 2010 Cedar Crest graduate who went on to play at Bucknell University.
How do you keep up on the endurance Friday nights considering you’re always on the field?: “It’s a little difficult. But we practice a lot. We’re always sprinting to drills and doing special teams. Coach will get me off for a couple of plays. He’ll get me a breather and then I’m right back out there.”
How would you describe your role on defense?: “Just outside contain for me being a d-end. Making sure that nobody gets outside of me. That’s pretty much it. On passes once I lock down the outside I try to get to the quarterback.”
Anyone you emulate on the field?: “My dad owns a gym in York. Power Train. One of his workers, Sean Sellers, played for Bucknell. He was a d-end. Great football player. I train with him on hand movement, feet movement and overall technique. I give a lot of what I can do to him. I’ve only worked with him three times. We started about a month ago. And the stuff that he’s taught me in those three sessions. ...it’s unbelievable.”
What is the strength of the E-town defense?: “Our d-line. That’s where we’ve done very well. My thing is I can’t describe to you too well what’s going on behind me. I try to focus on my job so everyone else can focus on their job. I think overall we are pretty strong. I don’t know. The only thing I’m working with is the d-line and as of now it seems pretty good.”
You seem like a good talker. Are you vocal on the field?: “I would not be opposed to it but the linebackers are the ones that do that. On the field if there’s a certain formation they have. ...like Friday night wing back on my side I knew the ball was going to the right. So I’m talking if I need to. Also, if I found something that will help us on defense get by the guys and get to the quarterback better. If it helps me, it’ll help them.”
Time for some fun, non-football questions. ...what’s your favorite class and why?: “Math. I love math. It makes sense and there’s no. ...in english you have to be flowery. It’s very subjective. It’s what you like or what the teacher likes. In math, it is what it is. There’s no way around it. I love numbers. I love math. It’s my favorite thing in the world.”
Do you have a dream job?: “I have a career path I want to go into. Business in any area. Maybe business agriculture. I grew up working on a farm. My mom lived on a farm. It’s in Bainbridge. My grandfather owns it.”
So do you know how to milk cows?: “Yeah. I haven’t done that in awhile.”
That’s probably helped you develop a work ethic?: “Yes. A hundred percent. I got a lot of my work ethic from being on the farm. And also from my parents. They’re both hard workers.”
You find a genie in a lamp and get three wishes. What are your three wishes?: “Probably to move to the mountains. To live there and not need to worry about anything. And enough money to let me live. It doesn’t even need to be a lot. Just enough I can survive on. That’s it.”
What’s your favorite spot in the mountains?: “It’s in Bradford County. It’s in the middle of nowhere. That’s why I love it. You’re not surrounded by anyone. You’re in the middle of the woods.”
Do you have a favorite motto?: “Yeah. It’s from Hank Williams. ‘Don’t take life too serious, you can’t get out alive anyhow.’”
You’re in charge of the lunch menu at school for a day. What’s the one food item you would add?: “Peach cobbler. I love peach cobbler.”
What motivates you in life?: “Definitely my dad. He had a hard upbringing. He didn’t have anything at all. He would always tell me about, ‘You don’t know what it’s like not to have food. You have a great life.’ He’s right. I have a wonderful life. There’s nothing I can complain about. He’s a tough guy. When he played football he was a d-end and had a bone sticking out of his wrist. He just wrapped it and played. It’s gross. I don’t know how he did that. He is a very strong guy. He came from nothing. And that motivates me. I’m given a lot but I can’t take it for granted.”
You seem comfortable talking, especially for a junior in high school. Where does that trait come from?: “The thing is I’m always talking. I’m around a lot of adults. And I’ve done things that involve talking in school with gifted programs. I think it’s just everything I’ve done. I’ve always been like that. I just walk up to people and I’m like, ‘Yo. What’s up?’”