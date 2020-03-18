The Landmark Conference, the league which Elizabethtown College sports teams participate in, has decided to cancel its spring sports season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was announced Wednesday, March 18, on E-town College's Twitter account.

The @LandmarkConf and its presidents have made the difficult decision to cancel all athletic competition for rest of the spring semester due to the evolving COVID-19 situation. We are so very proud of our student-athletes and their understanding of this unprecedented situation. https://t.co/RAh1ae0qkF — Elizabethtown College (@EtownCollege) March 18, 2020

Elizabethtown competes in 11 spring sports.

The NCAA already canceled national championships for spring sports but there was still a chance teams would have regular-season games and conference championships.

The conferences for Millersville University (PSAC) and Lancaster Bible (NEAC) canceled their spring seasons last week.

For now, play in the Centennial Conference, which Franklin and Marshall competes in, is suspended through April 6.