The Landmark Conference, the league which Elizabethtown College sports teams participate in, has decided to cancel its spring sports season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was announced Wednesday, March 18, on E-town College's Twitter account.

The @LandmarkConf and its presidents have made the difficult decision to cancel all athletic competition for rest of the spring semester due to the evolving COVID-19 situation. We are so very proud of our student-athletes and their understanding of this unprecedented situation. https://t.co/RAh1ae0qkF — Elizabethtown College (@EtownCollege) March 18, 2020

Elizabethtown competes in 11 spring sports.

The NCAA already canceled national championships for spring sports but there was still a chance teams would have regular-season games and conference championships.

The conferences for Millersville University (PSAC) and Lancaster Bible (NEAC) canceled their spring seasons last week.

Franklin & Marshall announced Wednesday that is has canceled the remainder of its spring schedule as a result of the current situation revolving around the COVID-19 pandemic.