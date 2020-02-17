Elizabethtown vs. Lampeter-Strasburg is a basketball style fight.
L-S wants to play a halfcourt, pass-and-cut game under the direction of maestro guard Seth Beers.
E-town wants to speed things up and run around in the open court.
Pass-and-cut prevailed 64-61 last Monday, in the Lancaster-Lebanon League playoffs.
Run-and-jump got revenge Monday, 62-56, in the first round of the District Three Class 5A playoffs at E-town’s Daubert Gym.
There probably won’t be a rubber match, even given the vast, baroque nature of 5A bracket in District Three, where there are way more 5A schools than in any other part of the state.
Nine of them qualify for the PIAA playoffs. E-town (18-7) is in, for the fourth time in school history but second year in a row. L-S (16-9), is still alive, although it will need three straight wins in the consolation bracket.
The Pioneers led most of the way. But the fourth quarter began with five straight L-S possessions in which they ran their stuff and ran it and ran it and got, …. nothing.
That led to a couple of run-outs by the Bears and then a three-pointer by Alex O’Shea, and suddenly E-town had a 48-44 lead.
“I haven’t seen us dig in and get defensive stops like that all year,’’ E-town coach Rocky Parise said. “If we can get defensive possessions like that, we’re going to be tough to beat.’’
Beers, who scored 16, stopped the bleeding with a three. Luke Pierson answered with a triple for the Bears. L-S’ Caleb Smoker answered the answer, and it looked like heavy blows would be traded all the way to the wire.
But E-town outscored the Pioneers 12-6 over the last 3:35, scoring or getting to the foul line on its last six possessions.
Elijah Eberly, the Bears’ 6-4 senior center who likes rumbling downhill in space more than traditional low-post stuff, scored a game-high 24, 13 in the second half and six in that last 3:35.
Pierson, who traded his No. 20 jersey for injured teammate Brody Beach’s No. 2, added 13. Sophomore Patrick Gilhool, starting because Beach was out, added 10. Ryan Parise scored 10 with five assists and hounding defense of Beers.
L-S got 20 points, including five three-pointers, from Darin Landis.
The Pioneers will host West York, which lost to Milton Hershey in their first-rounder Monday, in a consolation bracket game at 7 p.m. Thursday.
E-town gets another shot at athletic, state-ranked Milton Hershey in a quarterfinal Thursday.
The Bears, who lost 81-70 at the Spartans’ gym Jan. 15, can’t wait.
“Hell, yeah,’’ Parise said. “We owe them one. We had them down nine, bad charge call on Elijah, he picked up his third foul, and that changed the game. We’re ready for them.’’