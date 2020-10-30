Just as it had the previous week, disaster reared its ugly head on Elizabethtown’s first play from scrimmage Friday night.

The snap to quarterback Josh Rudy was botched, and Cedar Crest big-man Donovan Hain snatched the ball out of the air and rumbled 34 yards for a touchdown.

But this time, the Bears persevered.

They scored 43 unanswered points to top the Falcons 43-14 in the league-mandated football game, ending a five-game losing streak in the process.

A 12-play drive that took up most of the first quarter ended in a 2-yard TD for Elizabethtown’s Cade Capello. After forcing a punt, the Bears drained the rest of the quarter on another series, and scored on the first play of the second via a 14-yard pass from Rudy to Brandonn Frey.

On the first snap of the Falcons’ ensuing series, QB Chris Danz fumbled on an option pitch, and Bobby Walters recovered for Elizabethtown. Riley Drager scored three plays later on an 11-yard run. Cedar Crest’s subsequent drive went for 13 plays before penalties forced the Falcons to punt.

The end of the half was madness, with three turnovers in as many plays. Brandon Lewis intercepted Danz's deep pass to give Elizabethtown the ball in Falcons' territory with less than a minute left. But Rudy immediately threw a pick to Owen Chernich — before Aadyn Richards fumbled, with Walters scooping the ball again for the Bears.

Pat Gilhool scored two plays later on a 23-yard pass from Rudy with 11.2 seconds on the clock to make it 26-7 at the break.

Drager lost a fumble early in the third quarter on a nice drive by Elizabethtown, but the Falcons turned the ball over on downs afterward. Drager made up for his miscue with a 52-yard TD scamper.

Logan Lentz got in on the scoring as well with a 3-yard TD run early in the fourth, later punctuated by a 31-yard field goal from Caiden Herr.

Dalton Reinhart caught a late 4-yard TD pass from Falcons's backup QB Jay Huber.