Elizabethtown alum Olivia Farwell on Monday was named a second-team All-American by the National Tenpin Coaches Association.

Farwell just wrapped a stellar junior campaign at Duquesne University, which finished at No. 8 in the final NTCA coaches' poll.

It is the third consecutive year Farwell has earned All-American honors, becoming just the fifth Duquesne student-athlete all-time to pull off the feat.

Duquesne is coached by Penn Manor alum Jody Fetterhoff, who arrived at the school in late 2015 with the task of building a women's bowling program from scratch. Among her first recruits was Farwell, who was set up this season by Cedar Crest alum Allison Hresko. Farwell had come back from an elbow injury near the start of the 2019-20 season and was just hitting her stride as she and the Dukes neared the postseason. That postseason was ultimately cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

LNP|LancasterOnline caught up with both Fetterhoff and Farwell a few weeks ago to chat about that incredible season...