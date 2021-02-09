Seven big games on Monday’s L-L League girls basketball schedule, including the return of Conestoga Valley — welcome back, Buckskins — and some key head-to-head section matchups. Here’s the roundup, plus some news and notables right off the top …

PLAYOFF BRACKET IS SET: L-L League officials on Monday released the playoff bracket, which will feature the five section champions only. One quarterfinal game will be contested on Feb. 23, with the Section 3 champ hosting the Section 2 champ. That winner will play at the Section 4 champ in a semifinal clash on Feb. 25. Also that night, the Section 1 champ will host the Section 5 champ in the other semifinal. The championship game is set for Feb. 27 at 1 p.m. at Manheim Township. … League officials also confirmed that if any of the section races end in a tie, the co-leaders will be crowned as co-champs in the record books, and the team with the better District 3 power ranking will shuffle off to the league playoffs. … The final night of league play is Feb. 22; the final date to accumulate D3 power points is Feb. 27, although league playoff games will not count toward your rating. … L-L League officials asked teams to reschedule games in this order: Section first, then crossovers, then nonleague matchups. Any “new” games added to a team’s schedule after Feb. 13 will not count toward their power rating. … Donegal, Octorara and Lancaster Catholic are all currently in shutdown mode. Donegal, which hasn’t played since Jan. 25, is due back Wednesday; Octorara, which hasn’t played since the middle of last week, is due back Feb. 17; and Lancaster Catholic, which hasn’t played since Jan. 30, is due back Feb. 18.

SECTION 1

Hempfield 54, Penn Manor 30 — Autumn Cook deposited a season-high 15 points, and the Black Knights (6-1 league, 7-3 overall) jetted to a 21-3 first-quarter lead and never looked back to remain in a first-place tie in the loss column with Cedar Crest (5-1, 7-2). Hempfield closed it out Monday with a 12-5 third-quarter clip. Morgan Miller popped in 10 points for the host Comets (1-5, 2-6). Hempfield is right back at it Tuesday with a trip to McCaskey, where the Knights will put a capper on their section slate. Meanwhile, Cedar Crest also hits the road Tuesday for a key clash at Manheim Township. The Falcons don’t wrap up section play until Feb. 20, so there is still a lot of work to do in Section 1.

SECTION 2

Elizabethtown 57, Lebanon 37 — It was a long road trip for the Bears, but it was well worth it. E-town’s win, combined with Conestoga Valley’s setback against Warwick, put the Bears (5-0, 5-0) all alone atop the Section 2 chase. Jade Love-Morris netted a career-high 23 points and Macy Seaman chipped in with a season-high 14 points for E-town, which remained undefeated. E-town is slated to play just 13 games this season; the Bears will play their section and crossover games only, including Tuesday’s trip to defending section champ Ephrata (4-1, 5-2), which can knot the race with a win. Monday, Giahny Correa, who joined the 1,000-point club last week, bucketed 21 points for the host Cedars (0-6, 1-9). Video of Correa getting 1,000th career point.

Warwick 54, Conestoga Valley 32 — At long last, the Bucks are back. CV was on the floor for the first time since Jan. 27 — and finished a game for the first time since Jan. 25 — but the Bucks fell to the Warriors as Jess Williamson (season-high 12 points), Haley Delgiacco (season-high 10 points) and Lauren Pyle (10 points) paced Warwick (2-4, 3-4). Taylor Hehnly scored 11 points for the host Bucks (1-1, 2-1). CV will make it two games in as many days Tuesday when the Bucks go to Lebanon. CV has to squeeze in six more section games before Feb. 22.

SECTION 3

Lampeter-Strasburg 55, Garden Spot 31 — The host Pioneers lived up to their end of the bargain, getting a victory on a must-win night in the Section 3 chase. Emma Drouillard (11 points) and Hailey Leaman (10 points) paced a balanced offensive attack, and L-S (6-2, 7-3) remained alone in second place behind front-runner Cocalico, which clinched no worse than a tie for the section title with a thrilling victory over Manheim Central. The Pioneers have wrapped up their section slate, and since only those games count in the league standings this season, L-S has posted, and must wait for Cocalico’s outcome next Monday vs. Garden Spot. If the Eagles win, they clinch the title outright. If the Spartans (0-6, 0-9) spring the upset, Cocalico and L-S would be tied atop the heap and dubbed co-champs. Monday, the Pioneers bolted to a 17-9 first-quarter lead and had a cozy 36-16 lead at the break. Erin Gonzalez (14 points) and Taylor Soehner (13 points) led Garden Spot, which can play spoiler vs. Cocalico next Monday.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

SECTION 5

Columbia 60, Lancaster Country Day 26 — The host Crimson Tide needed a victory to remain within shouting distance of Section 5 solo leader Lancaster Mennonite, and Columbia got the job done. Brooke Droege (19 points), Brie Droege (17 points) — twin powers, activate — MacKenzie Burke (12 points on four 3’s) and Morgan Bigler (10 points) all hit for double-digits in the scoring column, and the Tide zoomed to a 53-20 lead and cruised from there. Columbia (6-1, 8-2) is at Lancaster Mennonite on Tuesday; the Blazers (7-0, 8-4) can wrap up no worse than a tie for the Section 5 title with a win, while the Tide can force a tie with a road dub. Monday, Genesis Meadows bucketed 14 points for Country Day (2-6, 3-6).

NONLEAGUE

Hershey 33, Solanco 15 — The Golden Mules played three grueling games in three days to end last week, and that might have caught up with Solanco on Monday. The host Trojans ran out to a 13-5 lead, and then held the Mules scoreless in third quarter to win it. Mary Coulter scored 11 points to pace Hershey, while Hannah Wood had 4 points for Solanco (4-8).

Also Monday, Cocalico had to pull some teeth, but the Eagles fended off host Manheim Central down the stretch to clinch no worse than a tie for the Section 3 title. Here’s the game story, plus a PHOTO GALLERY …

TUESDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 1

Hempfield at McCaskey, 7:30 p.m.

Cedar Crest at Manheim Township, 8 p.m.

SECTION 2

Elizabethtown at Ephrata, 7:30 p.m.

Conestoga Valley at Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 5

Lancaster Country Day at Annville-Cleona, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Lancaster Mennonite, 7 p.m. (LNP coverage)

NONLEAGUE

Elco at Wyomissing, 7:30 p.m.

