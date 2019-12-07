When Elise Hassinger woke up Saturday morning, she didn’t think that by the end of the day she’d be the MVP of Elizabethtown’s tip-off tournament.

But after the host Bears sashayed past Donegal 44-34 to capture the championship, Hassinger exited Daubert Gym with the MVP plaque tucked neatly under her arm.

Hassinger popped in a career-high 18 points — eight in the second quarter and eight more in the third, when E-town did its most damage — and she pulled down eight rebounds, helping the Bears tame the Indians for a 2-0 start.

“I just came out and say hey, we have something to do, and that’s to beat Donegal,” Hassinger said. “I challenged myself to run the plays correctly and to get the ball in the basket. My teammates got me the ball, and I tried to execute what they gave me.”

Hassinger was dynamite, scoring on an array of mid-range jumpers and dribble-drives to the glass.

“We always look for who is hot,” E-town point guard Ainsley Raybold said. “I thought we made some good passes and got the ball to the right spots, and Elise was making shots. I thought it was a really great effort by the whole team.”

In Saturday’s third-place game, McCaskey snapped a 30-game losing streak with a 43-37 victory over Red Land.

Donegal was within 13-8 when IUP recruit Kiera Baughman scored off the bounce early in the second quarter. E-town responded with a game-changing 13-0 blitz, and Hassinger had four buckets during that spree, including a dribble-drive to cap the run, as E-town gained a 28-10 lead at the break.

The Bears’ run eventually hit 19-0 in the third quarter.

E-town overcame 22 turnovers, but here was Saturday’s key stat: The Bears out-rebounded the Indians by a whopping 46-14 margin, as Carly Sedun and Macy Seaman pulled down 12 rebounds apiece.

Everyone chipped in for E-town; Jade Love-Morris helped the Bears force 15 turnovers with some tenacious open-court defense, Raybold hit an early 3-pointer to spark a game-opening 7-0 clip, and Alicia Underkoffler and Emma Blyler gave coach John Myers some spirited play off the bench.

Baughman bucketed 18 points for Donegal, 12 in the second half, when the Indians fell behind by as many as 22 points — 32-10 on Sedun’s stick-back midway through the third quarter. That bucket capped E-town’s 19-0 blitz, and the Bears spent the game’s final five minutes playing some excellent half-court keep-away, with Raybold directing traffic.

McCaskey 43, Red Land 37: Ahni-yah Parker pocketed 17 points, Alijah Thornton-Bey scored six fourth-quarter points, and the Red Tornado won for the first time since Jan. 12, 2018, a 42-36 victory over Hempfield in an L-L League Section One game.

“You always want your kids to get a W, just like everyone else,” McCaskey coach Brian McCloud said. “So it’s great to go home with a good feeling like this. It’s been tough, but I’m really glad to see them get a win. It makes them feel a lot better about things.”

Red Land closed to within 33-31 midway through the fourth quarter, but Parker and Thornton-Bey restored order with post buckets, and Malia Taylor’s wing jumper in the waning minutes gave McCaskey some breathing room.

