MYERSTOWN — Elco made a statement here Friday night.

Section Four of the Lancaster-Lebanon League belongs, emphatically, to the Raiders.

Elco blasted Columbia 42-13 to clinch the section title and a postseason berth, and the Raiders did it with a performance, especially offensively, that was relentless, precise and devastating.

Before halftime, Elco had racked up 333 yards of offense, 17 first downs, and five touchdowns in five possessions.

Coach Bob Miller said he saw it coming.

“Yeah, I did … back in July, when they committed to treating every day like it could be their last,’’ he said. “That’s when I knew it could be a heck of a season.’’

It’s becoming an historic one.

The Raiders are 6-0. The L-L Section Four championship is their first in 20 years and also, remarkably, its first outright section crown ever. It has been a co-champion five times.

The Raiders also apparently locked up a District Three Class 4A playoff berth for the third straight year — ”apparently,’’ because the numbers District Three publishes aren’t official until the brackets are announced Tuesday.

Elco went into Friday night ranked second in 4A to Lampeter-Strasburg, and the Raiders’ power rating (0.748691 if you’re scoring at home) was closer to L-S’s than to that of No. 3 Bishop McDevitt, which played 5A Red Land on Friday.

If those numbers hold, Elco would host McDevitt in a semifinal Nov. 6.

We’ll see if the Raiders can do what they did Friday against the likes of McDevitt and L-S, which ended Elco’s season in districts the past two years.

This seems like a different group, even if they’ve done it in a familiar style, in Miller’s split-Veer attack under the direction of three-year starting QB Braden Bohannon.

Bohannon’s 26-yard rumble was the big play on the game’s opening drive, a six-play, 60-yarder. Bohannon also got the TD, a 12-yarder. The tone was set.

He was by no means the only hero.

Luke Williams rumbled for 130 yards in 17 carries and a touchdown and caught a 50-yard TD pass. Williams’ brother Jake has 95 yards in just five carries, including a 65-yarder. Jake is a freshman.

Virdicio Chekanov had two interceptions, both of which set up scores.

The Raiders’ veteran offensive line couldn’t have been more dominant.

“That line, up front, was doing a lot of work,’’ Miller said. “Obviously, yes, we functioned and we executed really well.’’

Bohannon ran for 92 in 10 tries, completed two of three passes (the Raiders don’t throw it much) for 60 yards, and the lone incompletion was a sure 53-yard touchdown that was dropped.

That was about the only blemish on the first half. And the third quarter started the same way — after Bohannon’s fifth interception of the year, the Raiders went 42 yards in five plays, all on the ground, leading to Cole Thomas’ 7-yard TD run, and it was mercy-rule time.

Columbia QB Robert Footman kept firing till the end, completing 11 of 19 throws for 169 yards, including both the Crimson Tide’s (4-2) touchdowns, both to Darnell Tucker.