MYERSTOWN — Elco never trailed in a 28-20 win over visiting Ephrata in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three football on Friday night.
The Raiders (3-2 L-L, 3-3 overall) found the perfect way to protect a fourth-quarter lead — holding on to the ball for all 12 minutes of the period. Elco ran 20 plays on its final possession, 18 of them rushes and two of them completed passes.
All but one ended inbounds, keeping the clock running and forcing the Mounts (2-3, 2-4) to use their timeouts.
Turning point
Up 21-13, Elco quarterback Braden Bohannon ripped off a 20-yard run on a second-and-19. On three of the next four plays, Bohannon completed passes to Evan Huey. The last of those catches was good for a 29-yard touchdown with 38 seconds left in the half, putting Elco up 28-13 heading into the locker room.
Star of the game
Bohannon ran for 175 yards and a 1-yard touchdown in the second quarter. It was also his 8-yard run on the final third-down conversion that allowed Elco to go into the victory formation at the end of the game. For Ephrata, Caden Keefer had both offensive touchdowns with runs of 9 and 7 yards.
Key statistic
No one controls the clock without sticking to the running game, which is exactly what Elco did. The Raiders rushed 52 times for 361 yards. In addition to Bohannon's numbers, Erik Williams had 95 yards on seven carries, including a 59-yard touchdown run on the game's first series. Luke Williams had 79 yards on nine carries, including a 62-yard scoring run in the second quarter.
Up next
Elco will look to keep rolling at first-place Donegal next Friday, while Ephrata will host Columbia.