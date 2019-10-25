MYERSTOWN — The District Three playoff brackets have not been officially announced, but Elco’s 28-24 win over visiting Columbia on Friday night probably put the Raiders into the Class 4A postseason.
The Raiders trailed 24-13 in the final 10 minutes before picking up two late touchdowns. Erik Williams scored on a 4-yard touchdown run with 5:10 remaining to get Elco within 24-21. Then Braden Bohannon scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 12-yard keeper with 1:32 to go in the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three game.
Bohannon also intercepted a pass at the goal line on Columbia's last offensive snap to clinch the game.
Elco won its seventh game in a row; this is the Raiders' first seven-game winning streak since 2000.
Turning point
On the drive that led to Williams’ touchdown, Elco (7-2 L-L, 7-3 overall) faced a fourth-and-4 at the Columbia 18-yard line. Bohannon carried the ball 12 yards to keep the drive going. Williams scored two plays later.
Key statistic
Elco passed for no yards in the second half. Why is that the key? Because it meant that the Raiders came back from a two-score deficit late without abandoning their running game. They finished with 45 rushes for 295 yards.
Star of the game
Bohannon rushed for 171 yards on 23 carries. He opened the game with a 75-yard touchdown on the opening snap, and also had a 1-yard touchdown run later in the first.
The Crimson Tide (3-6, 4-6) had a few players put up big numbers. Quarterback Matthew McCleary was 16 for 35 for 210 yards with three passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. Darnell Tucker caught seven passes for 91 yards, and Ryan Redding caught five passes for 72 yards and a touchdown.
Up next
Until District Three crunches all the numbers, nothing is official. But it appears that Elco will be the No. 9 or 10 seed in the Class 4A tournament, and will travel for the first round next Friday.