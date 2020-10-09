ATGLEN — Have a night, Braden Bohannon.

Elco's senior standout has been making big plays for the Raiders since his breakout freshman season. Friday night, he made big play after big play, helping his squad take over sole possession of first place in the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four race.

Piloting Elco's Veer offense, Bohannon rushed for 263 yards on 33 carries with three touchdown keepers — including the go-ahead score early in the fourth quarter — and from his safety spot on defense, Bohannon intercepted three passes, including the game-icing pick with 48 seconds to play as the Raiders held off host Octorara 22-19.

"This one is huge," Bohannon said. "This was a back-and-forth game, and both teams were fighting their hearts out. We definitely tip our caps to them."

Elco, now 3-0 in the section and 4-0 overall, is off to its best start since a 5-0 getaway in 2009. Octorara, now 2-1 in the section and 3-1 overall, was 3-0 for the first time since 2011.

"This one says an awful lot about the team culture they've built — and it continues," Elco coach Bob Miller said of his squad. "That's what carries you through a victory like this."

Both teams started slowly Friday; it was scoreless after the first quarter, when Elco and Octorara exchanged two punts apiece. And then — boom — fireworks, with four touchdowns over the final 6:21 of the first half.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Bohannon's 3-yard TD keeper got the scoring party started, and Octorara tied it up at 6-6 when Weston Stoltzfus flipped a 15-yard TD pass to Haydyn Wrigley. That was the first of three scores in the final 1:40 of the half.

Bohannon answered the Braves' first score with a 67-yard TD sprint with 55 ticks to go in the half. But Octorara grabbed a 13-12 lead at the break when Stoltzfus lobbed a screen pass to Ryan Kernan, who then turned on the jets and raced 83 yards for a TD with 27 seconds to go before intermission.

Elco took a 15-13 lead late in the third quarter when Reese Shuey boomed a 43-yard field goal. But Octorara got the lead right back, when Stoltzfus — who threw for 183 yards — hit Bryan Pennypacker for a 17-yard TD with 1:45 to go in the third quarter.

Bohannon's 3-yard TD keeper with 9:59 to go gave Elco the lead for good, and Bohannon's acrobatic interception with time running out — and with Octorara making one, last-gasp drive — sealed it.

"Huge," Bohannon said. "I judged it just right, because I barely held on to it. It felt great to come down with it, because I knew we just had to take a couple of knees, and we'd win the game."

And take over sole possession of first place in the race.

"That last play, holy cow," Octorara coach Jed King said. "If we throw it one more yard there, it's probably a touchdown. That kid (Bohannon) played crazy on defense. And on offense, he kept the ball and kept pounding. I'm so proud of my kids, but turnovers were the tale of the tape. We couldn't finish there one last time at the end, but our kids fought hard the whole game."