MYERSTOWN — Coming off a blowout win in Week Two against Annville-Cleona, Elco continued its dominance on Friday night with a 53-14 win over visiting Pequea Valley.

This marks the Raiders’ third consecutive victory over PV since 2017.

Turning point

Early in the first quarter, Elco (2-0, 3-0) marched down the field and Jake Williams pounded in a 5-yard touchdown to put the Raiders on the scoreboard.

From there, Elco tacked on six additional touchdowns — two scores from Luke Williams, two from Jake Williams, and two from Braden Bohannon — to enter halftime up 46-0.

Star of the game

Bohannon, Elco's senior QB, led the league in rushing touchdowns for Week Two with four scores and 141 yards on 13 carries. The dual-threat passer, once again, displayed his athleticism in Week Three.

Bohannon picked up 91 yards and a touchdown — a 12-yarder — in the first half on the ground. He also completed an 85-yard pass to Luke Williams late in the second quarter for another touchdown. On defense, Bohannon even caught a clutch interception to squander the Braves’ momentum early on.

Key statistics

Led by Bohannon, Jake Williams (six carries for 72 yards and two touchdowns, plus a 45-yard interception return for an extra score), and Cameron Martin (three carries for 80 yards), the Raiders racked up more than 350 yards of offense by halftime

Pequea Valley’s top playmakers, Tony Lazar (16 carries for 116 yards and two touchdowns) and Nate Fisher (5 of 12 for 31 yards with two interceptions), couldn’t ignite the Braves’ turbulent offense, or slow down the Raiders’ explosive, run-heavy attack, until late in the third quarter.

The Braves amassed 158 yards of total offense.

Up next

Pequea Valley will host Annville-Cleona, while Elco travels to Octorara.