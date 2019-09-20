FREDERICKSBURG — Elco jumped out to a big halftime lead Friday and coasted from there to a 37-7 mercy rule win at Northern Lebanon, spoiling homecoming festivities for the Vikings, who have now lost nine in a row dating back to last season.
Elco (1-2 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three, 2-3 overall) scored on its first possession and never looked back en rout to a 23-0 edge at the break. The Raiders' ball control running game piled up 328 yards on the ground and the defense pitched a shutout until late in the fourth quarter, when Northern Lebanon quarterback Ethan Borcky connected with Chase Bressler on a 33-yard touchdown pass.
Turning point
Down 7-0, Northern Lebanon drove to Elco's 15. But on fourth-and-1, Borcky tried to connect with Bressler in the end zone. Elco's Evan Huey broke up the pass and it seemed to deflate Northern Lebanon’s spirit. The Vikings (0-4, 0-5) managed just minus-3 yards the rest of the first half.
Star of the game
Elco quarterback Braden Bohannon averaged better than 10 yards per carry, racking up 177 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries. Bohannon also completed 2 of 4 passes for 57 yards, and had an interception that led to one of the Raiders’ touchdowns.
Key statistic
Elco’s defense dominated the line of scrimmage. Northern Lebanon managed just 45 net yards on the ground. Elco’s defense had 10 tackles for losses, including six sacks. The Raiders limited the Vikings to three first downs in the first half, nine overall.
Quotable
"We played incredibly physically. Oh my gosh, did we play physically,” Elco coach Robert Miller said. “They did everything we asked them to.”
Up next
Northern Lebanon will be at Pequea Valley on Friday night, and Elco will host Columbia as Section Three play continues.