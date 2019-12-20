MYERSTOWN — Lampeter-Strasburg and Elco were deadlocked at 53-53 with 52 seconds to play on Friday night in a hotly contested Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball crossover clash.

And then all heck broke loose.

First, with 44 seconds to go, Elco’s Kailey Eckhart drilled a pair of free throws to give the Raiders the lead for good, 55-53. After both teams exchanged scoreless possessions, L-S had the ball with seven seconds to go, down by two, coming out of a timeout.

But when the Pioneers in-bounded the ball, they were whistled for a technical foul for having six players on the court. Amanda Smith made one technical foul shot to stretch the lead, and Elco’s Katelyn Rueppel hit two more free throws with two seconds to go, icing Elco’s 58-53 triumph over shell-shocked L-S.

“It was pretty crazy there at the end,” said Smith, who scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Raiders. “We were all scrambling around and we were all really excited. I know I had no clue (about L-S having six players on the court); I found my girl and was ready to play defense.”

Shortly thereafter, whistles blew, a technical was assessed, and Elco iced it.

“Miscommunication,” L-S coach Tony Fink said. “And that’s on me. We need to pick ourselves up and take care of our business moving forward.”

“Yeah, that was nuts,” Elco coach Ashli Shay said. “Pretty crazy for sure. Definitely an odd ending.”

It was an excruciating setback for L-S, which came out like gangbusters on Friday, zooming to an 11-0 lead.

“Before the snack stand even opened,” Shay said.

Nora Holmes hit a pair of 3-pointers and Emma Drouillard scored seven of her 16 points in the first quarter for the Pioneers, who led 18-14 after Elco got up off the mat and started landing some jabs.

The Raiders (3-1 Section Four, 4-3 overall) took their first lead, 27-26, on Claudia Huey’s basket with 3:48 to go in the first half. Holmes (15 points) hit another trey and made a pair of fouls shots, giving L-S a 30-27 lead. But Elco tied it up at the break, 30-30, when Ashley Yoh (13 points) hit two free throws.

Elco forged ahead 43-40 after three quarters; Smith hit a 3-pointer, and Eckhart made two foul shots and the Raiders were up by three heading into the fourth. Earlier, L-S’s Annabeth Groff knocked down a trey to tie it at 36-36, as Friday’s game featured multiple ties and lead changes.

Groff hit two more treys in the fourth quarter, and her layup off a steal knotted the game at 53-53 with 52 seconds to go, setting up the frantic finish. The Pioneers’ last lead was 48-47 on Maggie Visniski’s post bucket.

Smith, on a transition layup, and Eckhart, on a jumper in the key, hit enormous fourth-quarter buckets for Elco, which was simply trying to play good defense and hold off the Pioneers late when L-S (2-2 Section Three, 3-4 overall) broke the timeout with seven seconds to go.

The technical — and ensuing three free throws — iced it for the Raiders.

“We wanted to finish strong,” Shay said. “It’s about how you finish, and I thought we kept fighting through all the little adversities that were coming our way. This group didn’t pack it in. We made some big plays and we started rebounding.”

Elco won the rebounding battle 28-26, and the Raiders survived 18 turnovers. L-S had 16 turnovers.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

